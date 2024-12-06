SUO-CTC and CG Oncology Announce the First Annual Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) Research Fellowship Award

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Society of Urologic Oncology Clinical Trials Consortium (SUO-CTC), a national alliance of leading academic and community based uro-oncologists, and CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients with bladder cancer, today announced the first annual CG-SUO-CTC NMIBC Research Fellowship designed to support the development of outstanding clinical cancer research investigators who have demonstrated a commitment to improving the understanding and treatment of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC).

“There remains a significant unmet need for treating NMIBC, and this fellowship will help advance research and drive innovation, leading to improvements in patient care,” said Sia Daneshmand, MD, Director of Urologic Oncology at USC/Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center and Chair of the Bladder Cancer Committee of the SUO-CTC.

Colin Dinney, MD, Chairman, Department of Urology, Division of Surgery, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, continued, “We are fortunate to have a very bright and motivated next generation of urologists coming into the field, and this is a great opportunity for them to collaborate with their mentors and present it at a prominent forum like AUA in 2026.”

“CG Oncology is honored to partner with the SUO-CTC on this important fellowship,” said Ambaw Bellete, President & Chief Operating Officer, CG Oncology. “We share a commitment to ultimately deliver better quality of life to patients with urologic cancers. This fellowship is another important step that will advance research and ultimately help patients.”

To apply for this fellowship, investigators may be working in basic, translational and clinical research fields, and they must be working in a research environment capable of supporting transformational NMIBC research. All applications are due by Friday, February 28, 2025, at 5:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time. Applications will be evaluated on the quality of the applicant’s proposed research plan and the resources and environment available to the applicant.

The award start date will be in May 2025 and the Award recipient will present their research results at the conclusion of the Award at SUO Meeting at the AUA in April/May 2026.

To learn more and to view the application, please visit https://suoctc.org/

About Bladder Cancer

More than 83,000 people are estimated to be diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2024. NMIBC is the most common form of bladder cancer, representing approximately 75% of newly diagnosed cases. Bladder cancer is the sixth most common form of cancer in the United States, and men account for three quarters of newly diagnosed cases.

About The Society of Urologic Oncology Clinical Trials Consortium (SUO-CTC)

SUO-CTC is a clinical research investigator network of over 600 members from more than 300 clinical sites in the U.S. and Canada. This national alliance of leading academic and community based uro-oncologists is committed to furthering urology research. The SUO-CTC is a registered 501c3 not-for-profit corporation and has a cooperative relationship with the Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO). To learn more please visit: https://suoctc.org/

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit: www.cgoncology.com.

