Sidetrade named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Accounts Receivable Automation For Enterprise

Sidetrade, the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, has been named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Accounts Receivable Automation Applications for the Enterprise 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51740924, December 2024).

Sidetrade is one of 14 vendors to be evaluated and was cited within the IDC MarketScape report.

According to the report, “Consider Sidetrade when you are looking for an Order-to-Cash software provider that specializes in AI technology and has a global footprint.”

Kevin Permenter, Research Director in Financial Applications at IDC said: "Sidetrade’s position as a Leader is a reflection of its advanced AI, extensive data set and robust multi-tenancy cloud architecture. Its comprehensive O2C solution is powered by an impressive data lake, offering real-time payment behavior insights and benchmarks to help large organizations improve their cashflow performance, whilst its multi-tenant cloud architecture ensures easier upgrades and scalability, enhancing customer support and maintenance.”

Sidetrade has long been recognized for its pioneering approach to innovation in the field of AI. The power of its AI technology - Aimie - is fueled by the most advanced and extensive Order-to-Cash data lake. The Sidetrade Data Lake processes $6.1 trillion in B2B payment transactions real-time daily in Sidetrade’s cloud. Aimie is continuously enriched with millions of data points, leveraging the latest in machine learning, natural language processing and, more recently, generative AI.

Because there is no high-performance AI without data, Aimie brings a significant competitive advantage and differentiating efficiency over other O2C solutions. With exclusive access to the Sidetrade Data Lake, Aimie mines a vast source of financial and business insights. This unique capacity ensures exceptional accuracy in analyzing payment behaviors and predicting the dynamics of cash flow generation.

Rob Harvey, Chief Product Officer at Sidetrade added: "We are honored to receive this recognition as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape which we believe is a testament to our continued commitment to the advancement of AI technology in Order-to-Cash.

"We recognized a long time ago that artificial intelligence is only as powerful as the data that fuels it. By drawing on the Sidetrade Data Lake, our generative AI, Aimie, delivers deeper insights and unparalleled adaptability. It is this steadfast vision that has enabled us to lead the way forward today and propel O2C practices into a new era of efficiency."

About the IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

Download an excerpt of the report here.

Sidetrade has also been named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ and included in Critical Capabilities for Invoice-to-Cash Applications for three years in a row since 2022. From Sidetrade’s perspective, this recognition is further acknowledgement of its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Invoice-to-Cash Applications, 6 May 2024, Tamara Shipley Et Al.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Invoice-to-Cash Applications 7 May 2024, Tamara Shipley Et Al.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.





Media relations @Sidetrade

Becca Parlby 00 44 7824 5055 84 bparlby@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade (www.sidetrade.com)

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) provides a SaaS platform designed to revolutionize how cash flow is secured and accelerated. Leveraging its next-generation AI, nicknamed Aimie, Sidetrade analyzes $6.1 trillion worth of B2B payment transactions daily in its Cloud, thereby anticipating customer payment behavior and the attrition risk of more than 38 million buyers worldwide. Aimie recommends the best operational strategies, dematerializes and intelligently automates Order-to-Cash processes to enhance productivity, results and working capital across organizations.

Sidetrade has a global reach, with 400+ talented employees based in Europe, the United States and Canada, serving global businesses in more than 85 countries. Amongst them: Bidcorp, Biffa, Bunzl, Engie, Expedia, Inmarsat, KPMG, Lafarge, Manpower, Opentext, Page, Randstad, Saint-Gobain, Securitas, Sodexo, Tech Data, UGI, and Veolia.

Sidetrade is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, adhering to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow @Aimie on LinkedIn.

In the event of any discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the English version is to be taken into account.







Attachment