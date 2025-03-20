Sidetrade sets new ESG benchmarks with elevated EthiFinance and EcoVadis ratings

Sidetrade, the global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, has raised the bar in corporate sustainability, securing a prestigious Platinum medal from EthiFinance and a Silver medal from EcoVadis for 2024. These top-tier accolades underscore Sidetrade’s commitment to responsible innovation and sustainable business practices.

For the year 2024, Sidetrade achieved an overall rating of 84/100 from EthiFinance, the rating agency specializing in European-listed SMEs. This score places Sidetrade at the highest level with a Platinum medal with an 8-point increase from 2023. The improvement reflects tangible progress in reducing environmental impact, strengthening governance and ethical frameworks, and embedding sustainability into corporate strategy.

Sidetrade also enhanced its standing with EcoVadis, the world’s most trusted business sustainability ratings, with a 70/100 score for 2024 and earning a Silver medal for the second consecutive year. A key highlight was Sidetrade’s significant improvement in environmental performance with a 10-point jump in this category. This advancement reflects the company’s targeted sustainability initiatives and responsible business practices. As a result, Sidetrade ranks among the top 15% of the highest-performing companies across all industries, audited by EcoVadis.

Philippe Gangneux, CFO and CSR Ambassador at Sidetrade commented: "Since 2021, we have been implementing an ambitious ESG roadmap. Sidetrade's steady rise in ESG rankings reflects a dynamic approach where economic performance and positive impact go hand in hand. Today, the results are significant, and our impact is recognized by EthiFinance and EcoVadis. These distinctions strengthen our determination to redefine standards, drive relentless innovation, and embed sustainability at the core of our business model"

A long-term commitment to sustainability

Sidetrade’s CSR strategy is structured around four pillars:

Reducing Carbon Footprint: Implementing initiatives to minimize its environmental impact and align its actions with the Paris Agreement targets.

Fostering Innovation and Inclusion: Promoting talent diversity and collaborative excellence to drive creativity and ensure equal opportunities.

Digital Security and Ethics: Strengthening data protection standards and advocating for responsible digital practices.

Integrity and Transparency: Upholding ethical business practices and exemplary governance.

By the end of the year, Sidetrade will publish its Bilan Carbone® and 2024 CSR Report. Learn more about Sidetrade’s CSR commitments.

