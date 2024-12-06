Fiber-Reinforced Composites Strategic Business Report 2024-2030, with Profiles of BASF, COTESA, Hexcel, Toray Industries, RTP Company and More

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber-Reinforced Composites - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Fiber-Reinforced Composites was estimated at US$101.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$151.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030.



Innovations in FRC technology are significantly expanding the applications and performance of these materials. Advanced fiber types such as carbon and hybrid fibers are being integrated into composites to enhance stiffness, reduce weight, and improve impact resistance. Manufacturing techniques like resin transfer molding (RTM) and automated fiber placement (AFP) are becoming increasingly sophisticated, allowing for greater precision and efficiency in composite production. Furthermore, developments in smart composites, which integrate sensors and monitoring capabilities directly into the materials, are opening up new possibilities in sectors like infrastructure, where real-time monitoring of structural health is critical. These advancements are enhancing the versatility, functionality, and competitiveness of FRCs across a broad spectrum of industries.



What Are the Emerging Applications and Trends in the FRC Market?



The fiber-reinforced composites market is seeing a surge in demand due to the growing trend of lightweighting, particularly in transportation industries like automotive, aviation, and rail. The push for electric vehicles (EVs) has further accelerated the demand for FRCs, as they are used to develop lightweight battery enclosures and structural components that maximize efficiency and range. In the construction sector, FRCs are being adopted for retrofitting and reinforcing existing structures, as they provide high tensile strength and durability without adding significant weight. Additionally, the sports and leisure industry is incorporating these composites into products like bicycles, tennis rackets, and other high-performance equipment, leveraging their lightweight and flexible properties to improve athletic performance.





What Factors Are Driving the Growth of the Fiber-Reinforced Composites Market?



The growth in the fiber-reinforced composites market is driven by several factors, including the increasing emphasis on lightweight materials to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, particularly in the automotive and aerospace sectors. The rise of electric vehicles and the demand for lightweight structural components are further boosting the use of FRCs in automotive manufacturing. Technological advancements in manufacturing processes and the development of new fiber materials are enhancing the performance capabilities and expanding the applications of FRCs, making them more appealing for industries like construction and infrastructure. Additionally, growing environmental awareness and the push for sustainable construction materials are encouraging the adoption of FRCs, which offer longevity and reduced maintenance costs compared to traditional materials.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Lightweight and Durable Materials in Automotive Industry

Growth in Use of Fiber-Reinforced Composites in Aerospace and Defense

Increased Adoption of Composite Materials in Wind Energy Sector

Technological Advancements in Fiber Reinforcement for Enhanced Strength and Flexibility

Expansion of Fiber-Reinforced Composite Applications in Construction and Infrastructure

Rising Demand for Sustainable and Recyclable Composite Materials

Growth in Electric Vehicles Driving Demand for Lightweight Composite Materials

Increased Use of Fiber-Reinforced Composites in Sporting Goods and Recreation

Advancements in Resin and Matrix Materials for Improved Composite Performance

Growing Focus on Fire-Resistant and High-Temperature Composites

Surge in Demand for Fiber-Reinforced Composites in Marine Applications

Rising Adoption in Industrial Equipment Manufacturing for Durability

