Major shareholder announcement

Bang & Olufsen A/S has pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act received two major shareholder announcements from UBS Group AG.



As per 29 November 2024, UBS Group AG's holding of other financial instruments according to section 39 of the Capital Markets Act was above than 5 per cent.





As per 2 December 2024, UBS Group AG's holding of shares and voting rights according to section 38 of the Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39 of the Danish Capital Markets Act was below 5 per cent.





As per 29 November 2024, UBS Group AG held 7,208,230 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S corresponding to 5.87 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights.

As per 2 December 2024, UBS Group AG holds 5,034,999 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S corresponding to 4.10 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights.

