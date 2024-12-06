First Phosphate Corp to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Materials Virtual Investor Conference December 11th at 12:00 noon EST

SAGUENAY, Quebec, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Phosphate Corp (CSE:PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE:KD0), based in Saugenay, Quebec, Canada, focused on high purity phosphate production for the LFP Battery Industry today announced that John Passalacqua, CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Materials Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 11th, 2024 at 12:00 noon EST.

DATE: December 11th

TIME 12:00 noon EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/4h5wQv6

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 11, 12, 13 and 16 between 9 – 5 pm ET.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Positive Results of Preliminary Economic Assessment at its Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec

First Phosphate Corp. Signs License Agreement with Prayon SA, Global Leader in MGA Phosphoric Acid Technology

GKN Hoeganaes, to support First Phosphate in LFP cathode active material development at world’s largest steel atomizing plant in Gallatin, Tennessee

About First Phosphate Corp.

First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the Lithium Iron Phosphate (“LFP”) battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, in a responsible manner and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate is owner and developer of the Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada that consists of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of harmful concentrations of deleterious elements.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

First Phosphate Corp

Dean Richards

Marketing Director

Tel: (778) 674-0021

dean@firstphosphate.com

www.FirstPhosphate.com