Data Center Virtualization Market to Reach USD 28.9 Billion by 2032, Driven by the Growing Need for Scalable, Cost-Effective Infrastructure Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Center Virtualization Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the global Data Center Virtualization Market size was valued at USD 8.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 28.9 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.42% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.”

The data center virtualization market is witnessing a surge in demand, driven by several key factors. As organizations increasingly migrate to digital operations, the need for scalable and efficient IT infrastructure has never been more urgent. Virtualization technology allows businesses to consolidate their hardware resources and deploy applications faster, providing them with a significant cost advantage. The rising adoption of cloud computing and hybrid cloud environments, coupled with the increasing demand for cloud storage and the need for high-performance computing, is expected to further propel the market. Additionally, virtualization offers businesses the flexibility to optimize their data centers, enhance resource allocation, and improve energy efficiency. Companies are increasingly turning to virtualization to cut operational costs and streamline their infrastructure, which is essential as global data volumes grow at an exponential rate. By integrating virtualization, businesses can reduce their reliance on physical hardware, lower energy consumption, and increase their overall operational agility.

Enterprises are also adopting data center virtualization to support their digital transformation efforts. With the rise of AI, machine learning, and big data analytics, organizations are striving to build efficient, high-performance data centers capable of supporting demanding workloads. As such, virtualization technologies that improve resource allocation, security, and scalability are seen as vital investments. The growth of the data center virtualization market is driven by various factors. The increasing reliance on digital platforms across industries, coupled with the proliferation of cloud computing services, is one of the primary growth drivers. The adoption of virtualized environments allows businesses to scale their IT infrastructure without the need for additional physical resources, offering a more agile and cost-effective solution for IT management.

One of the major benefits of virtualization is its ability to enable businesses to optimize server utilization rates. Traditional data centers often suffer from underutilized hardware, leading to higher operational costs. However, with virtualization, multiple workloads can run on a single server, which significantly reduces infrastructure costs. Additionally, virtualization technologies enable better disaster recovery planning, as virtualized data centers can quickly recover and restart services in the event of a failure.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

VMware - VMware vSphere

Microsoft - Microsoft Hyper-V

Cisco Systems - Cisco Nexus 9000 Series

IBM - IBM Cloud Virtual Servers

Amazon Web Services (AWS) - Amazon EC2

Oracle - Oracle VM

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) - HPE OneView

Dell Technologies - VMware Cloud on Dell EMC

Huawei - Huawei FusionSphere

Citrix Systems - Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

Red Hat - Red Hat Virtualization

Nutanix - Nutanix AHV

Google Cloud - Google Cloud VMware Engine

Alibaba Cloud - Alibaba Cloud Elastic Compute Service (ECS)

Juniper Networks - Juniper vMX

Brocade (now part of Broadcom) - Brocade Virtual Traffic Manager

Parallels - Parallels Desktop

Fujitsu - FUJITSU Cloud Service K5

VirtualBox (Oracle) - Oracle VM VirtualBox

Zerto - Zerto IT Resilience Platform

Data Center Virtualization Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.0 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 28.9 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.42 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Increasing demand for cloud computing to optimize IT infrastructure and enhance operational efficiency.



• Growing data generation across industries necessitates agile and scalable data center solutions.



• Expanding use of hybrid environments and edge computing drives the need for seamless workload management.

Segmentation Analysis

By End-Use

The IT and telecommunication segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 48.0% in 2023 and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Data centers are used by telecom companies to offer a multitude of services/ applications, including Mobile Network Monitoring, PDN and Serving Gateways, Gi-LAN, Policy and Charging Rules Function (PCRF), CDN & OTT Caching, Assurance and Insights. The number of telecom data centers in the regions is high; such data centers have been adopting software services of virtualization to improve their capabilities significantly driving the growth of the IT & telecommunication in the segments.

The healthcare segment registers the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising inclination towards data center solutions in the healthcare sector, including enhanced patient experience, sharing of data safely and handily, access to quality health records, insights across patient journeys, and patient-provider satisfaction is expanding the demand for data center virtualization. Data center virtualization is one of the major trends in the data center today and the benefits of data center virtualization, namely, increased productivity, faster provisioning, data mobility, profitability, cost management, security, and compliance, have driven the growth of the healthcare segment of the global data center market collectively.

In addition, aspects such as the continuous presence of companies like Google, which has led the data center market solution provision subsection to the healthcare industries, have also fueled the growth of healthcare segmentation within the scope of the data center virtualization market.

Data Center Virtualization Market Segmentation:

By Component

Services Advisory & Implementation Services Optimization Services Managed Services Technical Support Services



Software

By Type

Server

Storage

Network

Desktop

Application

Others

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End - Use

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing & Automotive

Government

Healthcare

Education

Retail & SCM

Media & Entertainment

Others

Regional Analysis

The North American region accounted for over 39.8% of the revenue share in 2023 and is expected to continue to lead share throughout the forecast period. One of the main reasons for the growth of the region is that it has always been on the cutting edge in terms of new technology. In addition, some companies in the region including Microsoft; VMware, Inc.; and Cisco Systems Inc., have also been continuously contributing to the development of infrastructures in the region, helping to promote the growth of data center simulation software adoption in the region. The growth in the region can be primarily attributed to the presence of several data centers in the country.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period. The regional growth is attributed to the increased penetration of data centers, enhanced digital infrastructure, growing businesses, and their digitalization, rising adoption of cloud services, and affordable components of data center virtualization. Furthermore, the establishment of key players co-existing with the data center virtualization industry is majorly driving the growth of the regional market which includes Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Fujitsu, and others.





Recent Developments

Cisco Systems revealed in April 2024 that it had developed an advanced virtualization platform to improve the performance of its data centers, focusing on network automation and security enhancements.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1.Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Data Center Virtualization Market Segmentation, by Component

8. Data Center Virtualization Market Segmentation, by Type

9. Data Center Virtualization Market Segmentation, by Organization Size

10. Data Center Virtualization Market Segmentation, by End-Use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

