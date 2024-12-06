GSI Technology to Participate Virtually in the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 17, 2025

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), the inventor of the Associative Processing Unit (APU), a paradigm shift in AI and HPC processing providing true compute-in-memory technology, today announced that management is scheduled to virtually participate in the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 17, 2025. On behalf of the company, Lee-Lean Shu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales and Investor Relations, will deliver a company presentation at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time on January 17 in Virtual Track 2 and host one-on-one virtual meetings the same day.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with GSI Technology, please contact your Needham representative. Please note that Needham reserves the right to adjust a company’s meeting schedule, including its presentation time. It is recommended that participants confirm all meeting times with the conference organizers.

A webcast of GSI Technology’s presentation will be available on the company’s website under the Events and Presentations tab: https://ir.gsitechnology.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI's resources are focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments and Gemini-I, the associative processing unit designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

