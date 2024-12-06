YourUpdateTV speaks with Stephanie Humphrey / High-Tech Holidays: The Ultimate Gift Guide for 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the holiday season fast approaching, it’s time to start thinking about the perfect gifts for everyone on your list. from tech-savvy solutions to lifestyle essentials, this year’s gifts are all about staying connected and in control. Recently, technology and lifestyle expert, Stephanie Humphrey, did a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to share her top picks for finding the perfect tech presents for everyone on your list.

From smartphones to portable power stations, here are her top picks for holiday gifting this year:

Smartphones That Blend Nostalgia and Innovation: Motorola Razr+

For smartphone lovers, the motorola razr+ stands out as a unique and stylish gift. The new razr+ features a sleek design with a large, intelligent external display that provides quick access to messages, notifications, and even hands-free selfies, all without opening the phone. For a more affordable option, check out the razr, which offers that same stylish flip design and large external display for a lower price point.

Both phones also offer a range of luxurious finishes, including vegan leather and vibrant colors like Midnight Blue, Hot Pink, and Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year, Peach Fuzz, making it a perfect combination of nostalgia and modern innovation.

Whether it's for a content creator or someone who loves a fashionable tech accessory, the razr+ and razr offer something for everyone.

Find the razr family at motorola.com, Amazon.com, Best Buy, and select carriers

Laptops Powered for Productivity and Creativity: Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x & Acer Swift 14 AI

For those looking to upgrade their laptop, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and Acer Swift 14 AI, powered by Snapdragon X Series, are exceptional choices.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x brings 45 trillion operations per second of on-device AI performance, adapting in real-time to optimize workflows and extend productivity, making it ideal for creative professionals or anyone who needs a powerful laptop for design and editing on the go.

The Acer Swift 14 AI features peak performance with lightning-fast data speeds, delivering smooth multitasking for demanding tasks.

Both devices are equipped with lightning-fast Wi-Fi 7 and Qualcomm FastConnect 7800, ensuring users remain seamlessly connected at all times.

Holiday Spending Made Smarter: Affirm

This holiday season, Affirm is putting people back in the driver’s seat of their finances. As a flexible, transparent payment option, Affirm allows eligible consumers to pay over time with no late or hidden fees. Whether it's a gaming console, headphones, or a laptop, Affirm can help approved consumers shop responsibly for the tech gifts on their holiday lists.

Select Affirm at checkout or download the Affirm app to shop at hundreds of thousands of participating retailers.

Tech for Outdoor Enthusiasts and Adventurers

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2:

For anyone who loves the outdoors or enjoys celebrating the holidays in non-traditional settings, the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station is the perfect gift. Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2 is perfect for celebrating outdoor parties with friends and family at Christmas time.

Whether it's tailgating, camping, or hosting an outdoor holiday gathering, the Jackery 1000 v2 can power everything from grills and coolers to portable sound systems and TVs. It’s compact and lightweight - only weighs about 20 pounds and featuring a foldable handle, making it an ideal solution for outdoor parties and gatherings.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield:

Whether it’s 4K videos, modern video games, or even those precious holiday photos, files sizes are growing larger and so is the need for reliable storage. With the Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield, all you have to do is plug it into your PC, laptop or mobile device to instantly enjoy up to 4TB of fast, portable storage – perfect for saving cherished memories all year long.

The Samsung T7 Shield is IP65-rated for water and dust resistance and can withstand drops from nearly 10 feet. Plus, it’s compact, easy to carry, and offers ultra-fast transfers, making it the perfect companion for even your most adventurous getaways.

For more tech tips, you can follow Stephanie on social media at @TechLifeSteph.

