D S Simon Media Launches the AI-Powered Broadcast Media Tour

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D S Simon Media has announced the launch of the AI-Powered Broadcast Media Tour™, the first broadcast media tour designed to enhance Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), helping brands increase their visibility and authority across leading AI-powered search platforms.

As AI tools like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini redefine how audiences discover products, services, and expertise, traditional search engine optimization no longer guarantees visibility. Meanwhile, earned media has emerged as a key driver of GEO, shaping how brands are referenced and surfaced across multiple Large Language Models (LLMs).

“It’s a significant advancement over the traditional Satellite Media Tour,” says Doug Simon, CEO at D S Simon Media.” The AI-Powered Broadcast Media Tour™ first identifies the top queries and topics driving generative search across 11 major LLMs that directly connects the brand with the questions people are asking in AI search queries.

This information is integrated into everything from the media pitch to television interview content and online placements. Video created includes the brand responding specifically to the most relevant queries people are asking through AI search.

“This means brands become more discoverable, more trusted, and more frequently mentioned across platforms like ChatGPT, AI Overview on Google, and others,” says Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media. Adds Simon, “By weaving this same strategic language into all campaign content, the program extends the reach and long-term value of each media tour “By combining the insights we deliver with the power of earned media, the impact can be significant.”

The AI-Powered Broadcast Media Tour™ Helps Clients:

Create and distribute earned media content that directly connects their brand to the most relevant AI search queries.

Gain competitive intelligence on how their brand performs in AI search compared to competitors.

Increase visibility and mentions within generative search responses on major platforms.

Align earned media strategy with the language and trends shaping AI-driven discovery.

Extend the reach and lifespan of earned media and Satellite Media Tour campaigns through AI search visibility.





“Reaching millions of people through broadcast media remains as valuable as ever,” adds Simon. “What’s new is that, for the first time, GEO can be fully integrated into a media tour, helping our clients strengthen brand awareness and authority across both traditional and AI-driven discovery channels.”

Doug explains, in the accompanying video how the AI-Powered Broadcast Media Tour™ works, why it matters, and what organizations need to know in this video conversation with Mike Bako on the “PR’s Top Pros” PR podcast.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b51-GV-a9cg&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dssimon.com%2F&embeds_referring_origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dssimon.com&source_ve_path=MjM4NTE

TRANSCRIPT

MIKE BAKO, VICE PRESIDENT OF MEDIA AND CONTENT STRATEGY, D S SIMON MEDIA:

Does an organization's earned media need to be AI-optimized?

DOUG SIMON, CEO, D S SIMON MEDIA:

Mike, thanks for stepping in as host. It's fun to be on the other side of the podcast. The answer to your question is absolutely. That’s becoming one of the crucial questions. Improving your generative engine optimization—GEO, sometimes also referred to as answer engine optimization—is the fastest-growing way to get your organization discovered. Earned media is one of the key drivers of improving GEO. So now it's imperative that the content you're putting out there, and the news coverage you generate, is optimized.

MIKE BAKO:

Doug, that was a great place to start. What exactly is the AI-Powered Broadcast Media Tour™?

DOUG SIMON:

The AI-Powered Broadcast Media Tour™ takes the satellite media tour to the next level. Because satellite tours are so effective at generating earned media on a wide scale, the need to optimize them for AI search becomes incredibly important. What we do is identify the key questions people are asking when they use large language models, such as ChatGPT, to search for information relevant to your product or service during the initial planning for the tour. These findings get integrated into the entire campaign.

MIKE BAKO:

These are all great innovations. So, tell us—how exactly does it work?

DOUG SIMON:

It starts by identifying the keywords that are driving your campaign initiative and your organization’s sales growth. We then identify the top ten queries customers and B2B prospects are asking on the eleven top large language models (LLMs).



We use that information to shape all the content that is produced—from the media pitch, to the questions stations are asking, to the answers your spokesperson provides. We also provide competitive intelligence on how your brand ranks against competitors in AI optimization.

MIKE BAKO:

Now, how is it discoverable?

DOUG SIMON:

In addition to earned media reach, we create additional video content specifically designed to feature your spokesperson answering the top queries. We include a transcript and distribute the content across the internet, fully optimized for AI search. This can also be used for social channels.



Increasingly, large AI language models like ChatGPT are beginning to scour video content, so the effectiveness of this approach will only improve.



Additionally, this increases the likelihood that stations will not only book interviews but also post your segment on their websites. They’ll be provided with the information we know AI search engines respond to, further improving your discoverability across station sites.

MIKE BAKO:

And if an organization does this, what sort of reporting is involved?

DOUG SIMON:

At the start of the project, you’ll receive a report that analyzes the top LLMs to determine the key queries your customers and prospects are asking when they conduct AI searches for relevant information. We’ll also provide competitive intelligence on how your organization ranks against the top thirty brands across these LLMs.



And of course, you’ll also get the same detailed media report that includes where the content aired on broadcast outlets, along with web postings, dates, times, and audience reach.

MIKE BAKO:

And when it comes to pricing—why didn't we raise our pricing for producing and executing these AI-Powered Broadcast Media Tours™?

DOUG SIMON:

We made the investment in the platform so we can optimize all of the content we create for discoverability through GEO. AI-optimizing your earned content isn’t a luxury—it’s a must-have. That’s why we didn’t raise our prices.



Our AI-Powered Broadcast Media Tours™ integrate this capability within the satellite media tour for the first time. You can reach millions of people while increasing AI discoverability.

MIKE BAKO:

All right, Doug—thanks so much for joining us. This is going to be an exciting development not only for D S Simon Media, but for the brands and organizations we work with.

DOUG SIMON:

Mike, it’s great to have you as such an important member of our team. And thanks for hosting the show for me.

About D S Simon Media

D S Simon Media is a recognized innovator in broadcast public relations and the creator of the industry’s first AI-Powered Broadcast Media Tour™. Since the start of COVID, the firm has scheduled and produced more than 5,000 media segments annually, further establishing itself as a category leader. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, food and beverage, consumer goods, entertainment, retail, and non-profits. Established in 1986, the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.