Fragrance Foundation President Linda G. Levy Shares the Top Fragrance Holiday Trends and Trending Giftable Scents on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fragrance is always a popular holiday gift, and this year there are some interesting trends shaping what shoppers are reaching for. Linda G. Levy, President of The Fragrance Foundation, conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to help shoppers navigate the top fragrance holiday trends this year and discover the most trending giftable scents for everyone on their list.

Fragrance Trends Take Center Stage for Holiday 2025

During the satellite media tour, Levy said Holiday 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most festive and fragrance-forward gift-giving seasons yet. She explained that from reimagined classics and culinary-inspired scents to wearable formats such as mists and body sprays, The Fragrance Foundation has curated a comprehensive guide to help shoppers navigate the season. According to Levy, key trends including Sophisticated Gourmands, Woody Scents, and Ultra Intense fragrances are defining the holiday fragrance landscape.

“The popularity of fragrance continues to grow each year with more brands and consumer excitement than ever before. With the accessible price points of hair mists and body sprays to the booming trend of super intense personal perfumes, fragrance is driving the holiday spirit in stores and online. It continues to be the star of the holiday shopping season,” said Levy.

For gift-giving, Levy highlighted the top fragrance trends and scent notes drawn from The Fragrance Foundation’s members’ newest and iconic scents.

Sophisticated Gourmands, Woods, and Ultra Intense

Sophisticated Gourmands continue to dominate the fragrance category this holiday season. Levy explained that edible scents, from savory to sweet, are appearing across both personal fragrance and home scent, featuring ingredients such as vanilla, almond, caramel, chocolate, cardamom, ginger, and saffron. Rather than overly sweet profiles, she noted these fragrances are often balanced with leathers, liqueurs, and woods for a more refined finish, while oud, sandalwood, and cedarwood add depth and warmth.

For consumers drawn to bold scents, Levy said the Ultra Intense trend is gaining momentum. She explained that longer-lasting formats such as Extraits and Elixirs amplify favorite notes and formulas, offering high-impact, statement-making fragrances ideal for holiday gifting.

BrownGirlJane Chalet Eau de Parfum ; Key notes of white chocolate truffle, chalet plum and dark cacao. Available at Sephora , MSRP $102





Key notes of white chocolate truffle, chalet plum and dark cacao. Available at , MSRP $102 Carolina Herrera Good Girl Blush Eau de Parfum Bowtastic Collector’s Edition : Key notes of mandarin, ylang ylang, vanilla absolute and tonka bean. Available at Macy’s , MSRP $160





: Key notes of mandarin, ylang ylang, vanilla absolute and tonka bean. Available at , MSRP $160 Coach Gold Parfum ; Key notes of pink peppercorn, almond blossom, and vanilla. Available at Ulta , MSRP $138





Key notes of pink peppercorn, almond blossom, and vanilla. Available at , MSRP $138 Dior Miss Dior Essence; Key Notes of blackberry, elderberry and jasmine bouquet. Available at Macy’s , MSRP $198





Key Notes of blackberry, elderberry and jasmine bouquet. Available at , MSRP $198 Kayali Oudgasm Chocolate Oud | 11 Eau de Parfum Intense ; Key notes of orris, incense, dark cacao, cashmere wood, chocolate oud. Available at Sephora , MSRP $140





; Key notes of orris, incense, dark cacao, cashmere wood, chocolate oud. Available at , MSRP $140 LoveShackFancy Secret Crush Eau de Parfum ; Key notes of whipped vanilla, champagne accord and frosted chantilly. Available at Sephora , MSRP $125





; Key notes of whipped vanilla, champagne accord and frosted chantilly. Available at , MSRP $125 Marc Jacobs Perfect Absolute Eau de Parfum; Key notes of caramelized fig accord, jasmine absolu and rich amber accord. Available at Sephora , MSRP$170





Woody Scents and Leathers

Woody scents and leather accords continue to appeal to shoppers seeking richness and sophistication. These fragrances, Levy noted, deliver warmth and timeless appeal and remain especially giftable during the colder months.

Aramis Intuition Eau de Parfum ; Key notes of grapefruit, lavender and Cuirissima LXR (Aramis’ exclusive leather essence). Available at Bloomingdale’s , MSRP $130





; Key notes of grapefruit, lavender and Cuirissima LXR (Aramis’ exclusive leather essence). Available at , MSRP $130 Prada Paradigme Eau de Parfum ; Key notes of ambery woods, bourbon geranium and Calabrian bergamot heart. Available at Nordstrom , MSRP $165





; Key notes of ambery woods, bourbon geranium and Calabrian bergamot heart. Available at , MSRP $165 Dolce and Gabbana Devotion for Men Parfum ; Key notes of lavender, coffee, guaiacwood and oakmoss. Available at Ulta , MSRP $148





; Key notes of lavender, coffee, guaiacwood and oakmoss. Available at , MSRP $148 Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Elixir Collector’s Edition; Key notes of lavender, tonka bean and benzoin. Available at Macy’s , MSRP $180





Key notes of lavender, tonka bean and benzoin. Available at , MSRP $180 Tom Ford Oud Voyager Eau de Parfum; Key notes of living red peony, geranium absolute and oud. Available at Nordstrom , MSRP $445





Hair and Body Sprays

Hair and body sprays are particularly popular among Gen Z and younger consumers. Levy explained that these lightweight, sheer fragrances offer an alternative to intense perfumes and are ideal for layering. She added that their versatility and accessible price points make them an easy way to build a fragrance wardrobe while adding playfulness to daily routines.

Bath and Body Works Touch of Gold Fine Fragrance Mist ; Key notes of blackberries, orange blossom and tonka. Available at www.bathandbodyworks.com , MSRP $18.95





Key notes of blackberries, orange blossom and tonka. Available at , MSRP $18.95 Calvin Klein Nude Vanilla Hair and Body Mist; Key notes of vanilla, pear and musk. Available at JC Penney , MSRP $38





Key notes of vanilla, pear and musk. Available at , MSRP $38 Glossier Lilyhaze Body Spritz; Key notes of glazed apricot, vanilla absolute, sheer amber. Available at Sephora , MSRP $35





Key notes of glazed apricot, vanilla absolute, sheer amber. Available at , MSRP $35 Lake and Skye 555 Strawberry + Aire Hair and Body Mist ; Key notes of muguet, vanilla and strawberry. Available at Ulta , MSRP $32





Key notes of muguet, vanilla and strawberry. Available at , MSRP $32 Sol de Janeiro Sundays in Rio Limited Edition ; Key notes of pink pepper, warm vanilla and amber musk. Available at Sephora , MSRP $26





Key notes of pink pepper, warm vanilla and amber musk. Available at , MSRP $26 Snif Extra Whip Body Mist ; Key notes of icing sugar, whipped cream, vanilla, sandalwood and musk. Available at Ulta , MSRP $34





; Key notes of icing sugar, whipped cream, vanilla, sandalwood and musk. Available at , MSRP $34 Victoria’s Secret Very Sexy Scarlet Fine Fragrance Mist; Key notes of rose petals, jasmine sambac and vanilla milk. Available at www.victoriassecret.com , MSRP $25





Home for the Holidays

Home fragrance remains an essential part of the holiday season. Levy explained that candles, diffusers, and votives help create warmth and atmosphere for gatherings and celebrations. From sculptural vessels to refillable options, she noted that home fragrance continues to be one of the most popular and giftable categories of the season.

LAFCO Eight Nights’ Light Candle; Key notes of white rum, fir needles and iced musk. Available at bluemercury , MSRP $75





Key notes of white rum, fir needles and iced musk. Available at , MSRP $75 Blueme Joy Diffuser; Key Notes of black plum and cassis. Available at Saks Fifth Avenue , MSRP $90





Key Notes of black plum and cassis. Available at , MSRP $90 Diptyque Sapin Candle; Key notes of Siberian pine, cedar and patchouli. Available at bluemercury , MSRP $88





Key notes of Siberian pine, cedar and patchouli. Available at , MSRP $88 D.S. and Durga Portable Fireplace Candle; Key notes of cedar, pine and oak. Available at www.dsanddurga.com , MSRP $75





Key notes of cedar, pine and oak. Available at , MSRP $75 NETTE Fete Candle ; Key notes of gingerbread, frozen berries, fir balsam and clove leaf. Available at Sephora , MSRP $82





; Key notes of gingerbread, frozen berries, fir balsam and clove leaf. Available at , MSRP $82 The Maker Café Candle; Key notes of oud, chocolate, coffee bean and cardamom. Available at Bluemercury , MSRP $40





Key notes of oud, chocolate, coffee bean and cardamom. Available at , MSRP $40 Slatkin + Co. Garland Berry Candle; Key notes of fir needles, balsam, holly berries and blackberries . Available on QVC, MSRP $30





Key notes of fir needles, balsam, holly berries and . Available on QVC, MSRP $30 NEST Holiday Diffuser; Key notes of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves and cinnamon. Available at Bloomingdale’s ; MSRP $50





Key notes of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves and cinnamon. Available at ; MSRP $50 Glasshouse Fragrances Night Before Christmas Candle; Key notes of blackcurrant, plum, lemon and oak. Available at Bloomingdale’s , MSRP $60





For more information on holiday fragrance trends and gift inspiration, visit TheFragranceFoundation.org or follow @FragranceFoundation on Instagram.

BIO: About Linda G. Levy

Linda G. Levy (pronounced LEE-vee) is the President of The Fragrance Foundation (TFF), the premier resource for industry expertise, innovation and education. The Fragrance Foundation is a non-profit organization united under the mission statement “to inspire the world to discover the artistry and passion of fragrance” and is devoted to nurturing talent, celebrating the creativity of perfumers, and expanding the industry so that it reflects the full spectrum of consumers.

Recognized as the “Fragrance Queen” for her extraordinary knowledge and expertise, Linda is also a recognized champion of industry inclusion and representation, spearheading The Fragrance Foundation’s landmark initiative, #FragranceForwardTFF that provides mentorship, scholarships and career opportunities.

A highly regarded and impassioned retail, fragrance and beauty industry professional, Linda joined The Fragrance Foundation in 2017. Prior to this appointment, she held a variety of executive leadership roles at Macy’s Inc, The Estée Lauder Companies, L’Oréal, Wella/Procter & Gamble, as well as consulting roles at Shiseido/BPI, Coty and other hallmark companies and brands.

About The Fragrance Foundation

The Fragrance Foundation (TFF) is the industry’s preeminent organization that celebrates fragrance creation from the people to the products that bring captivating scents to life. With its mission to inspire the world to discover the passion and artistry of fragrance, TFF sets standards of excellence and unites the American fragrance industry. A not-for-profit trade association, the Foundation counts 150+ of the nation’s most foremost fragrance brands including independent brands, fragrance houses, and retailers as members, with a commitment to representation and inclusion across its membership. For more information, please visit www.fragrance.org and our social channels including @FragranceFoundation on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

