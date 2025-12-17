Consumer and Money-Saving Expert Andrea Woroch Shares Last-Minute Holiday Shopping Tips and Gift Ideas on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the holiday countdown in full swing, many shoppers are still searching for last-minute gifts and ways to save time and money. Consumer and money-saving expert Andrea Woroch conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with Target and D S Simon Media to help families finish holiday shopping with confidence, even in the final days of the holiday season.

Last-minute holiday shopping does not have to be stressful. By focusing on gifts people truly enjoy using, shoppers can still pull together thoughtful presents quickly and confidently.

Andrea recommends sticking to versatile categories such as beauty, home, cozy accessories, sweet treats, and fun surprises, which make gifting both simple and meaningful. Target is one of her favorite destinations during the final week of holiday shopping because of its festive in-store experience, wide assortment of recognizable national brands, affordable prices, and the flexibility to shop either online or in stores.

During the media tour, Andrea answered some of the most searched holiday shopping questions:

Top Gifts for the 2025 Holiday Season

Andrea explained that when shoppers search for the top gifts of the 2025 holiday season, they are often looking for items that feel impactful and thoughtful right away.

For home gifting, she highlighted the Threshold Bubble Fur Throw, an ultra-soft piece that instantly makes any living space feel cozier. The Threshold Apple Cinnamon Joy Candle adds a warm, welcoming seasonal scent, while the Hearth and Hand with Magnolia Wood and Brass Dominoes set offers a beautifully crafted option for family game nights.

For beauty lovers seeking something elevated, Andrea pointed to the Dossier Advent Calendar, which features 12 mini fragrances inspired by designer scents and allows recipients to explore new favorites throughout the season.

She also noted that one of the most popular gift choices this year is the Stanley Peppermint Polka Dot Quencher, a festive and functional everyday essential that continues to top wish lists.

Trending Gift Ideas for Kids

When it comes to trending gift ideas for kids, Andrea shared that families are gravitating toward items that encourage hands-on fun and creative play.

The Gigglescape 14-inch Yeti Plush stands out for its friendly personality and makes a cozy seasonal companion. For kids who love surprises and collectibles, the MrBeast Lab Swarms Mystery Pack adds excitement and discovery. Tweens are drawn to smaller, playful items like the Mini Glam Bunny Lip Gloss, which comes with a keychain for on-the-go fun.

According to Andrea, these gifts are trending because they support creativity, exploration, and everyday fun.

Thoughtful Last-Minute Gifts Under 25 Dollars

Andrea also shared that Target offers a wide selection of polished and personal gifts under 25 dollars, making it easy to stay on budget without sacrificing quality.

In beauty, she highlighted the eos Peppermint Cashmere Body Mist for its cheerful seasonal scent, as well as the Naturium Phyto-Glow Lip Balm paired with the Gummy Bear Lip Charm, which turns a small item into a fun, useful gift. The Being Frenshe Restoring Lip Balm offers a soothing self-care moment with a calming fragrance.

For fans of collectibles and pop culture, Andrea mentioned the Target Exclusive KPOP Demon Hunters Tiny Vinyl Edition, which adds a playful surprise to any gift mix.

Sweet treats also make excellent last-minute gifts, including the John Derian Peppermint Chocolate Bark Wreaths and the Sugarfina Letters to Santa Candy Mailbox, both of which feel festive and ready to give.

Accessories round out the under-25-dollar category with items like the Espresso Era Bag Charm, the A New Day Gold Dipped Initial Necklace, and the Universal Thread Alpine Socks, which add comfort and style during the colder months.

How Target Makes Last-Minute Shopping Easier

Andrea emphasized that Target helps families shop faster and save more during the busiest days of the season. Stores are open from 7 a.m. to midnight through December 23 and until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, giving shoppers added flexibility.

Target’s Drive Up and Order Pickup services allow customers to place orders until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and still pick them up by 8 p.m. While using Drive Up, shoppers can also enjoy Target’s exclusive Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate from Starbucks for a festive treat.

For delivery, Target Circle 360 members receive no-markup same-day delivery year-round and can place orders through 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve for holiday delivery. Andrea also highlighted Target’s digital tools, including the AI-powered Target Gift Finder, the Target Deals page, and the ability to shop Target directly inside ChatGPT for personalized gift recommendations.

All products featured during Andrea Woroch’s media tour are available in Target stores, on Target.com, or in the Target app.

