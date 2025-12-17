YourUpdateTV speaks with Marisa Brahney: Tick Tock! It’s Time for Last-Minute Gift Ideas 2025

Emmy-Award Winning Television Host and Lifestyle Expert, Marisa Brahney, partners with DS Simon Media, Famous Footwear, NOW® Solutions, Rosetta Stone, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and The Vitamin Shoppe.

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With only days left on the holiday shopping clock, millions of Americans are making a final dash to check everyone off their lists. According to the latest data from the National Retail Federation, U.S. consumers plan to spend an average of $890.49 per person on gifts, food, decorations, and other seasonal items—the second-highest total on record. Overall holiday retail sales are projected to surpass $1 trillion in 2025, fueled by strong demand in wellness, technology, apparel, and self-care.

As shoppers look to make every dollar count, they continue to gravitate toward meaningful, practical gifts that offer real value. According to the Deloitte 2025 Holiday Retail Survey, consumers expect to spend an average of $1,595 across gifts, experiences, and holiday items, with the most popular categories including clothing and accessories (65%), gift cards (57%), and food and beverages (46%).

THE GIFT OF GAMING

According to recent consumer data, gaming time can increase by 50-75% during holiday breaks, and that makes video games one of the hottest tech gifts every holiday season. Brahney says this year is no exception, “Get ready for this! There’s a brand-new PlayStation 5 bundled with Fortnite to put on your shopping list.”

Players can experience the immersive features of PlayStation 5, as well as new exclusive Fortnite content, with the PlayStation 5 Fortnite Flowering Chaos bundle. Gamers can continue the fun with other incredible games, like the award-winning Astro Bot, where players can join in on a supersized space adventure across more than 50 planets.

For more information, visit Direct.Playstation.com.

Direct links:

PlayStation 5 Console - Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle: https://direct.playstation.com/en-us/buy-consoles/playstation5-console-1-tb-fortnite-flowering-chaos-bundle

Astro Bot: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/astro-bot/

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/playstation/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/playstation/

X: https://x.com/PlayStation

THE GIFT OF LANGUAGE

Language learning tools have become increasingly popular holiday gifts. Brahney turns to Rosetta Stone as the ultimate pick, saying, “Right now, lifetime memberships that include all 25 languages are 50% off for the holidays!”

Rosetta Stone is the #1 choice for those who truly want to learn a language from experts. For over 30 years, Rosetta Stone has helped more than 50 million people speak new languages.

A Lifetime membership to Rosetta Stone gives people everything they need to learn a language and use it in the real world—from immersive lessons to live-streamed

classes, and a library of content to explore.

For more information, visit RosettaStone.com.

Direct link: https://rosettastone.com/

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: @RosettaStone

Instagram: @rosettastone

X: @rosettastone

TikTok: @rosettastone

THE GIFT OF FOOTWEAR

A recent holiday retail survey finds clothing, accessories and footwear are some of the most popular gifts. That is why Brahney recommends GIVING FAMOUS, saying, “Famous Footwear has the top gifts from all your favorite brands like Jordan, Frye and Co., Adidas, Nike, Birkenstock, Timberland and more always at a great value.”

Consumers can shop online, in store at one of their 800 locations, or get their gifts delivered with same day delivery powered by DoorDash. Brahney says Famous Footwear is the premier one-stop destination for holiday shopping and makes it easy to get gifts for everyone on a holiday gift list.

For more information, visit

Direct link: https://Famous.com

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: famousfootwear

Instagram: @famousfootwear

THE GIFT OF SELF-CARE

More people are looking for ways to unwind and add more calm moments into their daily lives. Brahney says it is easy to gift relaxation with NOW® Solutions’ new magnesium body cream, essential oils kit and portable oil diffuser. The Lifestyle expert point out, “It makes a dreamy DIY sleep bundle set that’s stocking stuffer ready.”

The niteZen™ Magnesium Body Cream includes a blend of pure magnesium chloride, melatonin, lavender and chamomile essential oils. Brahney adds that gifting relaxing nights is possible with the Let There Be Peace & Quiet™ kit that includes four relaxing oils: Lavender, Peppermint, Eucalyptus and Peaceful Sleep (Citrus and Flora). The oils paired with the brands’ portable USB Ultrasonic Oil Diffuser make an easy, last-minute and dreamy aromatherapy gift. Use code SLEEPBUNDLE20 for 20% off at nowfoods.com/nowsolutions through December 31.

For more information, visit nowfoods.com/nowsolutions.

Direct link: https://NowFoods.com/NowSolutions

Social Media Handles: @nowfoodsofficial

THE GIFT WELLNESS

Many people are looking for easy options to increase their nutrition. One of Brahney’s favorite ways of achieving this is with Blueshift Nutrition's powerful Superblends, like the Forest Berry Energy & Focus and Blackberry Lemon Essential Aminos. “They are brimming with bioavailable vitamins, essential minerals, and phytonutrients from superfood mushrooms, antioxidant-rich berries, and more to support optimal health,” says the Lifestyle Expert, adding, “These are perfect if you want to make a delicious mocktail-inspired drink that has zero added sugar or artificial sweeteners.”

Each of Blueshift Nutrition's single-serving stick packs up to 10x more nutrients than a pill or gummy. These supplements can be found at The Vitamin Shoppe stores and on vitaminshoppe.com, the leading destination for lifelong wellness solutions.

For more information, visit VitaminShoppe.com.

Direct link: https://www.vitaminshoppe.com/b/blueshift-nutrition

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: The Vitamin Shoppe

Instagram: Vitamin Shoppe

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Marisa Brahney.

