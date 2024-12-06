Pattern Announces Partnership with Phenome Health

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or “the Company”) today announced that it has entered into a multi-target partnership with Phenome Health, a Seattle-based nonprofit research organization led by CEO Lee Hood, MD, PhD. Delivering value through health innovation. Phenome Health employs a data-driven approach to wellness and disease that integrates diverse types of health data.

“Pattern is a pioneer in finding novel patterns in complex data that cannot be discovered using other techniques or tools. The speed of AI innovation is accelerating and is rapidly emerging as a strategic imperative. Pattern is optimally positioned to leverage the expertise of our Pattern Discovery Engine™ (PDE) into the next worlds of trustworthy, transparent computing. Since its founding, Pattern has been on a strategic path with a roadmap largely focused on building our PDE and using it to generate world-class, high-value assets. These include and are not limited to seven combination cancer drugs, and new diagnostic advances, against the world’s top five cancers. We seek to partner with firms to bring these therapeutic and diagnostic technologies – such as our ProSpectral™ device, a game-changing medical diagnostic tool and research instrument – into clinical trials,” said Mark Anderson, Chair and CEO.

The Partnership will integrate Pattern’s technologies with multi-omics time-course data on individuals with the goal of discovering new drivers of human health and longevity – seeding novel strategies to make these discoveries actionable as part of the standard of care.

“By measuring how lifestyle choices impact our short, medium, and long-term health, we will identify genes, pathways, and microbes that can be targeted at a molecular level to improve health, rather than merely treat disease. Our goal in this project is to be instrumental in Phenome Health’s mission to develop the tools and insights that power data-driven personalized health,” Anderson added.

Further, the ProSpectral platform will be used to develop surrogate measurements for expensive multi-omics. ProSpectral makes rapid measurements on two drops of saliva that capture rich biochemical information about the individual and their oral microbiome. An early goal will be to determine the extent to which patterns of gene expression, metabolism, and changes in the microbiome can be reconstructed from ProSpectral’s non-invasive, reagent-free assay.

Anderson noted, “Success in the integration of ProSpectral with existing multi-omic technologies would reduce the cost of collecting longitudinal molecular data by orders of magnitude – opening precision medicine to regions and economies that are currently priced out of state-of-the-art care. The lightweight, portable nature of our platform ensures that data can be collected anywhere, anytime, without supply chain or economic constraints The rapidity of measurements – seconds instead of hours or days – stands to enable real-time decision support for medical professionals in a way that has never been possible before.”

“We are enthusiastic about a partnership with Pattern and the possibilities of identifying non-invasive, rapid, and cost-effective approaches to data-driven personalized health,” added Lee Hood, CEO of Phenome Health. “We envision a world where everyone is empowered by their own data to improve wellness and prevent disease. We see technologies like those developed by Pattern as facilitating this reality.”

About Phenome Health

Phenome Health was established by internationally acclaimed scientist and entrepreneurial visionary, Lee Hood, to contribute solutions to major challenges causing a crisis in healthcare. The aging population and other factors are driving an explosion of chronic disease that largely contribute to increasing costs at an unsustainable rate in a healthcare system not equipped to solve these problems without a radical paradigm change - namely shifting from a reactive system that focuses on treating disease to a proactive system focused on optimizing health. Economic analysis predicts such a paradigm change would drive trillions of dollars in resources upstream, creating massive opportunity in the health and wellness marketplace. We strive to accelerate this shift through a systematic approach to define health, develop a disease-agnostic discovery framework to understand how and why people transition to disease, and identify new approaches to prevent and reverse disease development. Our ambitious strategy leverages advancements in biotechnologies and computer science to capture and interpret high dimensional health data in order to invent the solutions needed to solve the healthcare crisis. https://phenomehealth.org/

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. uses its Pattern Discovery Engine™ to solve the most important and intractable problems in industry, business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics in cancer, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, and energy services. See www.patterncomputer.com .

