ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that it purchased 678,345 ordinary shares at 111.82 pence per share on 6 December 2024. The shares purchased represent 0.60% of the total number of voting rights in the Company before the transaction. These shares will be cancelled.

Following the above transaction, and in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the capital of the Company as at close of business on 6 December 2024 consisted of 130,532,210 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1 penny each. The Company holds 18,185,333 shares in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 112,346,877, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

6 December 2024

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850