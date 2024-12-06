Inflatable Packaging Business Report 2024, with Coverage of Major Players such as A E Sutton, Advanced Protective Packaging, Aeris Protective Packaging, Airpack Systems and Automated Packaging Systems

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inflatable Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Inflatable Packaging was estimated at US$2.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030.



Inflatable packaging has emerged as a popular solution in the logistics and e-commerce sectors, providing reliable protection for products during shipping and handling. As consumer demand for fast, safe, and secure delivery increases, especially in online retail, companies are seeking packaging options that prevent damage without adding significant weight. Inflatable packaging solutions, such as air-filled bags and bubble wraps, offer superior cushioning and are lightweight, making them ideal for reducing shipping costs. This demand is further driven by the need for efficient, space-saving packaging that can be stored compactly and inflated as needed, catering to a variety of shipping and product protection needs.





How Are Environmental Concerns Impacting Inflatable Packaging?



Sustainability is a critical factor in today's packaging industry, and companies are responding by adopting more eco-friendly inflatable packaging options. With increased scrutiny on plastic waste, manufacturers are developing biodegradable and recyclable materials for inflatable packaging. Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, prompting businesses to select packaging solutions that align with their sustainability commitments. Innovations such as air pillows made from recycled materials and compostable films are gaining traction, helping companies meet both their protective packaging needs and environmental responsibilities.



What Role Does Technology Play in Shaping Inflatable Packaging Solutions?



Advancements in materials science and technology are revolutionizing inflatable packaging, making it stronger, lighter, and more adaptable to various products. Technologies that allow for customization in terms of size, shape, and inflation level are giving companies greater flexibility in meeting specific packaging requirements. Automated inflation systems are also becoming popular, allowing warehouses and fulfillment centers to quickly inflate packaging as needed. These innovations not only enhance the efficiency of packaging processes but also minimize material waste, as inflatable options are only used when required. Consequently, inflatable packaging is becoming an essential element in modern supply chain operations.



The Growth in the Inflatable Packaging Market Is Driven by Several Factors



The growth in the inflatable packaging market is driven by several factors, including the booming e-commerce industry, demand for lightweight and space-saving packaging solutions, and a shift toward eco-friendly materials. As online retail grows, inflatable packaging is increasingly preferred for its protective qualities and cost-effectiveness in shipping. The push for sustainability has led to the development of recyclable and biodegradable inflatable packaging options, meeting both consumer and regulatory demands for eco-conscious products. Additionally, innovations in inflation technology and customizable designs are enhancing the flexibility and appeal of inflatable packaging for a wide range of industries. These combined factors are fueling the market's expansion as it becomes a critical component in modern packaging solutions.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Inflatable Packaging market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand).



Segments

End-Use (Personal Care and Cosmetics, Healthcare, Homecare, Automotive and Allied Industries, Electrical & Electronics, E-commerce, Shipping and Logistics, Food & Beverages)

Packaging Type (Bubble Wraps, Inflated Packaging Bags, Air Pillows)

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Bubble Wraps segment, which is expected to reach US$2.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.1%. The Inflated Packaging Bags segment is also set to grow at 4.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $735.6 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.4% CAGR to reach $589.0 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Inflatable Packaging Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Inflatable Packaging Market such as A E Sutton Limited, Advanced Protective Packaging Ltd., Aeris Protective Packaging Inc., Airpack Systems, Automated Packaging Systems, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 42 companies featured in this Global Inflatable Packaging Market report include:

A E Sutton Limited

Advanced Protective Packaging Ltd.

Aeris Protective Packaging Inc.

Airpack Systems

Automated Packaging Systems, Inc.

Fromm Holding

Green Light Packaging Limited

Inflatable Packaging, Inc.

Macfarlane Group PLC

Omniverse Foster Packaging Group

Polyair Inter Pack, Inc.

Pregis Corporation

Pregis LLC

Sealed Air Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group

Storopack Hans Reichenecker

Uniqbag LP



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Inflatable Packaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Protective Packaging in E-commerce and Logistics

Increased Use of Inflatable Packaging for Fragile Goods

Expansion of Eco-friendly and Recyclable Packaging Materials

Growing Adoption of Air-cushioned Packaging for Electronics

Technological Innovations in Inflatable Packaging Machinery

Surge in Use of Inflatable Packaging in Pharmaceuticals

Growth in Demand for Lightweight and Space-saving Packaging Solutions

Enhanced Focus on Customized Packaging for Brand Promotion

Increasing Application in Food and Beverage Transportation

Demand for Cost-effective Packaging Solutions in Retail

Rising Popularity of Reusable and Multi-use Inflatable Packaging

Expansion in Inflatable Packaging for Cold Chain Logistics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xprqw6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment