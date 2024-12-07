Genotyping Market to Hit USD 59.31 Billion by 2032 with 14.27% CAGR | Report by S&S Insider

Austin, Dec. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The S&S Insider report indicates that, “The Genotyping Market was valued at USD 17.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 59.31 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.27% from 2024 to 2032.”

Advancements in Genomics and Biotechnology Propel Genotyping Market Growth

The genotyping market is expanding rapidly, fueled by advancements in genomics and biotechnology that deepen our understanding of genetic variations. These breakthroughs have made genotyping a cornerstone for personalized medicine and precision health by linking genetic differences to disease outcomes. As sequencing technologies become more affordable, their adoption has extended beyond healthcare into fields like agriculture and drug discovery. This accessibility addresses pressing challenges, such as the global burden of genetic disorders and chronic diseases, including cancer and diabetes. The increasing prevalence of these conditions has prompted significant investments in genomics research, further accelerating market growth.

Building on this momentum, emerging technologies like next-generation sequencing (NGS) and CRISPR-based gene editing are streamlining genotyping processes, improving efficiency and precision. These innovations are increasingly powered by artificial intelligence, simplifying complex genetic analyses while enhancing collaboration through cloud-based platforms. Such progress fosters growth across sectors like pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and consumer genomics, creating a robust foundation for future innovation.





Leading Players:

Genotyping Market Report Scope:

Key Segments • By Product (Instruments, Reagents & Kits, Software and Services)

• By Technology (PCR, Capillary Electrophoresis, Microarrays, Sequencing, Mass Spectrometry, Others)

• By Application (Pharmacogenomics, Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine, Agricultural Biotechnology, Animal Genetics, Others)

• By End Use (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostics and Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes, Others) Key Drivers • Rising Demand for Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Fuels Genotyping Market Growth

• Expanding Use of Genotyping in Agriculture and Livestock Breeding Accelerates Market Growth

By Product, Reagents & Kits Dominate the Genotyping Market While Software and Services Lead Future Growth

In 2023, the Reagents & Kits segment captured 62% of the genotyping market revenue due to its critical role in diverse applications, including research, clinical diagnostics, and agriculture. Advancements in reagent technologies have improved reliability and efficiency, while established suppliers ensure uninterrupted availability. This consistent demand highlights the segment’s importance in driving innovation and sustaining the genotyping industry.

The Software and Services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.77% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the increasing need for advanced bioinformatics tools and secure data management systems. Rising volumes of genetic data are boosting demand for analytics platforms, while personalized services create new opportunities in emerging markets. This growth is reshaping market priorities, fostering competition, and emphasizing value-added solutions.

By End Use, Diagnostics and Research Lead Genotyping Market While Pharma Drives Future Growth

In 2023, the Diagnostics and Research Laboratories segment held 38% of the genotyping market revenue due to its vital role in genetic testing and disease research. Advanced genotyping technologies in these facilities enhance diagnostic accuracy and support breakthroughs in precision medicine. Their strong infrastructure and consistent demand position them as key drivers of innovation and market stability.

The Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.09% from 2024 to 2032, driven by increasing reliance on genotyping for drug discovery and personalized medicine. Rising demand for biomarker identification and patient stratification in clinical trials is accelerating adoption. This growth fosters innovation and competition, expanding genotyping applications across healthcare.

North America Leads Genotyping Market While Asia Pacific Emerges as a Growth Powerhouse

In 2023, North America held a dominant 42% share of the genotyping market, driven by its advanced healthcare systems, strong demand for genetic testing, and leadership in research and development. The presence of key industry players and robust funding initiatives further solidified its position as an innovation hub, attracting consistent investments and fostering global competitiveness.

The Asia Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 16.73% from 2024 to 2032. Rising healthcare spending, expanding research programs, and growing adoption of genetic testing in emerging economies are fueling demand. This rapid expansion is creating opportunities for global players to tap into the region's potential, transforming it into a key driver of advancements in genomics and personalized medicine.

Key Developments in the Genotyping Market

On September 19, 2024, Illumina partnered with LGC Biosearch Technologies to drive genomic advancements in agriculture.

On September 4, 2024, QIAGEN collaborated with Eli Lilly to develop a QIAstat-Dx IVD panel for detecting APOE genotypes linked to Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

