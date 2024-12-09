Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Purchase of Securities by Director

ST HELIER, Jersey, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that on December 6, 2024 Mr Mark Learmonth, a Director and the CEO of the Company, purchased 2,047 depositary interests of the Company representing the same number of common shares of no par value in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP8.30.

Following this transaction, Mr Learmonth has an interest in 187,031 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.97% of the issued share capital of Caledonia. Further details of the transaction are set out below.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMr Mark Learmonth
2Reason for the notification      
a)Position/statusDirector and CEO
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCaledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b)LEI21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentDepositary interests representing common shares of no par value
Identification codeJE00BF0XVB15
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of securities
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)          Volume(s)
GBP8.302,047
d)Aggregated information 
 - Aggregated volume    n/a
 - Price 
e)Date of the transaction6 December 2024
f)Place of the transactionAIM

