Electrophoresis Reagents Strategic Business Report 2024 - Gels Segment is Forecast to Reach US$709.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.7%

The global market for Electrophoresis Reagents was estimated at US$1.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030.

What Factors Are Driving Growth in the Electrophoresis Reagents Market?



The growth in the electrophoresis reagents market is driven by several factors, including increased investment in genomics and proteomics research, rising demand for personalized medicine, and advancements in molecular diagnostics. As genomic research becomes more central to understanding diseases and developing targeted therapies, the need for high-quality electrophoresis reagents has increased significantly. Electrophoresis remains a core technique in sequencing, gene expression analysis, and biomarker discovery, making these reagents critical for advancing personalized medicine. The rapid expansion of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries has further fueled demand, as electrophoresis reagents are used in drug development and quality control processes, ensuring that biological products meet safety and efficacy standards.



The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and genetic disorders has also contributed to the increased use of electrophoresis in clinical diagnostics. Hospitals and diagnostic labs use electrophoresis reagents to identify disease markers, analyze protein levels, and detect genetic mutations, supporting early diagnosis and personalized treatment strategies. Moreover, advancements in capillary electrophoresis and automated systems have encouraged adoption among research institutes and clinical labs, as these technologies offer higher throughput, better resolution, and faster analysis times. The rise of academic research in fields like genomics, proteomics, and forensic science has further supported the market, with electrophoresis reagents being essential tools for basic and applied research.

Additionally, government funding and initiatives aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure and research capabilities, particularly in emerging economies, are creating new opportunities for growth in the electrophoresis reagents market. With ongoing innovations that enhance efficiency, safety, and specificity, the market is poised for sustained growth, driven by the increasing demand for precise molecular analysis across various sectors.





Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Gels segment, which is expected to reach US$709.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.7%. The Dyes segment is also set to grow at 4.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $313.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.3% CAGR to reach $396.0 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 48 companies featured in this Global Electrophoresis Reagents market report include:

Agilent Technologies

Biological Industries

Bio-Rad Laboratories

ELITechGroup

Expedeon Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Lonza

Merck Millipore

PerkinElmer

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

SERVA Electrophoresis

Takara BIO

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 96 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Molecular Diagnostics Drives Demand for Electrophoresis Reagents

Increasing Applications in DNA Sequencing Propel Market for Electrophoresis Reagents

Expansion of Genomics Research Sustains Demand for Electrophoresis Reagents

Rising Use in Protein Analysis Strengthens Business Case for Reagent Adoption

Adoption in Biopharmaceutical Development Expands Addressable Market

Increased Focus on RNA Analysis Supports Electrophoresis Reagent Market

Trend Towards Automated Gel Electrophoresis Propels Demand for Specialized Reagents

Rising Application in Clinical Diagnostics Drives Reagent Adoption

Growing Use in Forensic Science Sustains Demand for Electrophoresis Reagents

Advancements in Capillary Electrophoresis Generate Market Expansion

Growing Need for High-Accuracy Protein Analysis Bodes Well for Electrophoresis Reagent Use

Expanding Use in Food and Beverage Testing Propels Reagent Demand

