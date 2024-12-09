Europe High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2023-2033

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market: Focus on Application, Product, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European high-pressure processing equipment market is estimated to reach $359.1 million by 2033 from $185.9 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period 2023-2033. The market for high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment in Europe is expanding significantly due to the region's emphasis on sustainability and technological innovation in food processing. One of the main factors driving the introduction of HPP technology throughout Europe is the growing customer demand for minimally processed foods with longer shelf lives and no chemical preservatives.



Strict food safety laws also push food producers to use HPP, especially when processing meat, poultry, seafood, fruits, vegetables, juices, dairy products, and prepared foods. This technique ensures food safety, prolongs shelf life, and maintains freshness and nutritional content.



As Europe's food supply chains grow increasingly international, preserving product quality and safety throughout transportation is vital. These demands are met by HPP technology, which lowers food waste, maintains product integrity throughout transportation, and helps the region's commitment to sustainability. With continuous innovation, the European HPP equipment market is poised for sustained growth in the coming years.

The market for high-pressure processing (HPP) equipment in Europe is expanding rapidly due to growing customer demand for foods with longer shelf lives that are minimally processed and chemical-free. High pressure is used in HPP technology to eradicate infections and prolong food products' freshness while maintaining their flavor, texture, and nutritional content. This approach responds to growing concerns about food safety and sustainability and is in line with consumers' desire for natural, clean-label goods.



The use of HPP equipment in many industries has increased in Europe due to strict food safety laws and a focus on using fewer chemical preservatives in food processing. The technique offers producers a creative approach to improve product safety and cut waste, and it is commonly used in the processing of meat, poultry, fish, fruits, vegetables, dairy, juices, and ready-to-eat meals.



As food supply chains become more international, protecting product quality and integrity throughout transportation has become crucial. This need is met by HPP technology, which prolongs shelf life and preserves freshness while reducing food waste. HPP technology is a vital instrument for sustainable food processing, and major manufacturers in the European market are investing in research and development to enhance its efficiency. The market for HPP equipment in Europe is expected to increase steadily as long as food quality and sustainability are given top priority.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation by Application

Fruit and Vegetable Products

Juices and Other Beverages

Dairy Products

Meat Products

Seafood

Others

Segmentation by Vessel Volume Type

Less than 100 L

100-300 L

Above 300 L

Segmentation by Orientation Type

Horizontal

Vertical

Segmentation by Region

Europe - Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest-of-Europe

Report Scope:

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different applications of the high-pressure processing equipment products available in the market, which is poised for significant expansion with ongoing technological advancements, increased investments, and growing awareness of sustainable high-pressure processing equipment solutions. Therefore, the high-pressure processing equipment business is a high-investment and high-revenue generating model.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe high-pressure processing equipment market has been growing at a rapid pace. The market offers enormous opportunities for existing and emerging market players. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The strategies preferred by companies to maintain and strengthen their market position primarily include partnerships and collaborations.



Competitive Strategy: The key players in the Europe high-pressure processing equipment market analyzed and profiled in the study include high-pressure processing equipment manufacturers. Additionally, a comprehensive competitive landscape such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Hiperbaric

Thyssenkrupp

EXDIN Solutions

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 75 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $185.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $359.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Trends: Overview

1.1.2 Emphasis on Sustainable Practices

1.1.3 Increasing Demand for Clean-Labeled Foods

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Market Dynamics Overview

1.5.1 Market Drivers

1.5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Processed Food Products with Preserved Nutritional Value

1.5.1.2 Surging Demand for Packaged Foods

1.5.1.3 Government Regulations with No Additives and Preservatives

1.5.2 Market Challenges

1.5.2.1 High Initial Cost of the HPP Equipment

1.5.2.2 High-Energy Consumption of High-Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment

1.5.3 Market Opportunities

1.5.3.1 Expansion of Product Portfolio Specific to Application

1.5.3.2 Government Support for Advancement in Food Technology Sector



2 Regions



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Hiperbaric

Thyssenkrupp

Quintus Technologies

EXDIN Solutions

Stansted Fluid Power Products

Hydrolock Continuous Sterilizers

IDUS HPP Systems

GEA Group



