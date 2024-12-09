Ducommun Incorporated named Gold ‘Partner2Win’ Medallion Winner by BAE Systems at its Sixth Annual ‘Partner2Win’ Supplier Symposium

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”), a global supplier of value-added innovative electronic and structural products and manufacturing solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announced today that it received a Gold ‘Partner2Win’ medallion at BAE Systems’ suppler symposium on November 12, 2024, for its exceptional performance and commitment to operational excellence this year. Ducommun’s contributions to supply chain success helped BAE Systems ensure quality, on-time deliveries to customers.

“The current conflicts across the globe have mandated faster deliveries and drives for efficiencies for Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, and Airmen,” said Marc Casseres, vice president of Operations for BAE Systems’ Combat Mission Systems business. “As we continue to ramp, partnering with a supply chain who shares our commitment and passion for the warfighter is table stakes.”

“We are thrilled to be honored for our performance by BAE Systems for the second consecutive year and look forward to many years of growth together as we support our Armed Services and Allies and continue to execute on our VISION 2027 Strategy,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and CEO of Ducommun Incorporated.

BAE Systems’ ‘Partner2Win’ program recognizes suppliers for their achievements in operations, quality and procurement. As part of the program, BAE Systems maintains a close relationship with suppliers and creates an environment to share best practices, learnings and innovative solutions to problems. All suppliers awarded this year were recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty to create the highest quality products for our warfighters.

About BAE Systems:

BAE Systems, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of BAE Systems plc, a global defense, aerospace, and security company. We employ nearly 41,000 people across the U.S. and deliver a full range of products and services for air, land, sea and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we design, produce, and deliver as we strive to protect our servicemen and women during combat. We push the limits of possibility to provide a critical advantage to our customers where it counts.

About Ducommun Incorporated:

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit ducommun.com.

