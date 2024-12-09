Membrane Filtration Technologies Global Market Report 2024 - CAGR of 9.2% is Forecast During 2024-2030, with the Market Projected to Reach US$34.3 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Filtration Technologies - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Membrane Filtration Technologies is anticipated to record a CAGR of 9.2% over the 2024-2030 analysis period in reaching a projected US$34.3 billion by 2030 from an estimated US$20.3 billion in 2024.



The worldwide market for Membrane Filtration Technologies is primarily being driven by factors that include growing demand from the food & beverage and pharma sectors, the concept of ultrapure water gaining considerable ground, need to purify & reuse wastewater due to an impending water crisis, rise in contamination levels necessitating effective technologies, momentum in ultrafiltration & nanofiltration technologies, demand for microfiltration sustaining despite its technological maturity and forward osmosis becoming a viable alternative.



Membrane Filtration Technologies Regional Market Analysis



Asia-Pacific represents the leading global market for Membrane Filtration Technologies and is also likely to post the fastest growth in demand because of a growing population, an increasing industrial base, entry of global players and growth in R&D and technological activities aimed at providing safe and unpolluted water to all end-consumers. Over the past few years, unprecedented heat waves have been witnessed across Southeast Asia, due which droughts and water scarcity have become rampant issues. Overcoming these requires reusing water, a process in which Membrane Filtration Technologies play a critical role. Europe and North America are other major regions for these technologies, though South America and Middle East & Africa would overtake both in terms of growth.



Membrane Filtration Technologies Market Analysis by Technology



The most widely used technologies for Membrane Filtration comprise Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, Reverse Osmosis and Membrane Chromatography, among others. Among these, the worldwide demand for Reverse Osmosis (RO) is the largest, as this technique offers the capacity to eliminate almost 99% of undesired mineral content from water, thus making it extremely popular in home-based water filtration machines. RO uses pressure to push water through a semi-permeable membrane that results in removing contaminants, such as colors, flavors, particles and odors.



Moreover, since water forms the fundamental component of the beverage industry, Reverse Osmosis has gained wide acceptance in this field to ensure the provision of pure water. On the other hand, the global demand for Ultrafiltration (UF) technology would likely log the fastest CAGR during the analysis period because of wider adoption, greater R&D endeavors for further technological improvement and a demand for safe water in various sectors. This technique enables in the elimination of dissolved and colloidal material at low transmembrane pressure.



As a result, the process of dissolved metal ions of low-molecular weights or hydrated ions passing through the ultrafiltration membrane is facilitated due to the membrane having pores larger in diameter than the dissolved metal ions. Apart from being economical, Ultrafiltration's major benefits include low operating pressure, lower energy consumption compared to nanofiltration or reverse osmosis, minimal need for manual interventions, desirable permeate yield and easy disinfection.



Membrane Filtration Technologies Market Analysis by Mode of Fabrication



By mode of fabrication, the market for Membrane Filtration can be categorized into Hollow Fiber, Spiral Wound, Tubular and Plate & Frame. Spiral Wound type of membrane filters account for the largest share, since this design's compactness, efficiency and cost-effectiveness are highly significant for membrane filtration systems used in water treatment, desalination and industrial processes.



A typical spiral wound system comprises permeate tubes, permeate spacers, feed spacers and membranes, which can be utilized in microfiltration, ultrafiltration and nanofiltration. However, the Hollow Fiber design, because of being highly effective in eliminating contaminants, such as bacteria, fungi and viruses, is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the analysis period.



Membrane Filtration Technologies Market Analysis by Material Type



Ceramic and Polymeric are the two most widely used materials for making Membrane Filters, of which demand for the latter is dominant, a trend that would continue over the coming years. Primary reasons for this include greater flexibility, ease of use and relatively lower costs of Polymeric Membranes. The various types of polymeric materials used for this purpose include polyethersulfone (PES), polysulfone (PS), cellulose-based materials, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyacrylonitrile (PAN) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), all of which have outstanding chemical stability, selectivity and durability.



These membranes are used in water treatment for removing suspended solids, bacteria, viruses and other contaminants, while in treating industrial and domestic wastewater, polymeric membranes help eliminate pollutants and contaminants for enabling their safe disposal in the environment. Despite being in considerable use, the global market for Ceramic Membrane Filtration systems is likely to register a slower growth, owing to factors, such as high cost, membrane fouling, brittleness, low resistance to cleaning chemicals & solvents and tendency to get damaged by pressure fluctuations.



Membrane Filtration Technologies Market Analysis by End-Use Sector



Municipal, Residential and Industrial are the three major end-use sectors for Membrane Filtration Technologies, with the Industrial sector being the largest and also the fastest growing. This area encompasses several sub-sectors that need safe and pure water for their operations, including Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Electronics & Semiconductors, Pharmaceuticals, Pulp & Paper, Oil & Gas, Mining, Petrochemical and Power Generation. Among these, the Food & Beverage sector leads the demand for Membrane Filtration Technologies, since this is a critical area where the requirement of uncontaminated water is paramount.



The Pharmaceutical industry represents another area that needs a constant supply of pure and safe water for production, as also for researching and developing new drugs and medications, due to which the demand for Membrane Filtration Technologies in this sub-segment of the Industrial sector will post healthy growth. The demand for Membrane Filtration Technologies in the Municipal end-use sector, however, is anticipated to clock the fastest CAGR over the analysis period, since municipalities across the globe are responsible for treating and providing safe drinking water.



Membrane Filtration Technologies Market Report Scope



This global report on Membrane Filtration Technologies analyzes the market based on technology, mode of fabrication, material used and end-use sector. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

Membrane Filtration Technologies Membrane Chromatography Microfiltration Nanofiltration Reverse Osmosis Ultrafiltration

Types of Membrane Filtration Modes of Fabrication Hollow Fiber Plate & Frame Spiral Wound Tubular

Membrane Filtration Materials Ceramic Polymeric

Membrane Filtration Applications Industrial Chemicals Electronics & Semiconductors Food & Beverage Mining Petrochemicals Pharmaceuticals Power Generation Pulp & Paper Oil & Gas Municipal Residential



2. Key Market Trends



3. Key Global Players

3M Company

Advantec MFS

Air Products

Alfa Laval

Amazon Filters

AMS Technologies

Applied Membranes

Aquaporin

Aquarion

Aquatech International

Asahi Kasei Corp

AXEON Water Technologies

Axium Process Ltd

BASF SE

Baghouse.com

Berghof Membrane Technology GmbH

Big Brand Water Filter

CITIC Envirotech

Chanson Water Co Ltd

Clean Liquid Systems

Corning, Inc.

Critical Process Filtration, Inc.

Culligan International Co

Cytiva

DIC Corp

Danaher Corp (Pall Corp)

Danamark WaterCare Ltd.

Degremont Technologies

Donaldson Co, Inc.

Drew Marine USA, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

DWA GmbH & Co KG

Elmatec

Evoqua Water Technologies

Filtration Group

FlowTech Corp

GEA Group AG

Graver Technologies

Guo Chu Technology (Xiamen) Co Ltd.

Huber SE

Hydranautics (A Nitto Group Company)

Hyflux Ltd

Imemflo Filtration Pvt Ltd

KHS Group

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc./Koch Separation Solutions

LG Chem

Litree Purifying Technology Co Ltd

MMS Membrane Systems

MANN+HUMMEL

Membrane Solutions

Membrane System Specialists, Inc.

Memsino Membrane Technology

Merck

Microdyn-Nadir

Mitsubishi Rayon

Nilsan Nishotech Systems

Nitto Denko Corp (Hydranautics)

Novasep

Origin Water

Pall Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corp

Pentair plc

Pervatech

Polymem SAS

Porvair Filtration

ProMinent

Refractron Technologies Corp

Repligen Corp

SPX Flow, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Shandong Zhaojin Motian Co Ltd

Shelco Filters

Spintek Filtration, Inc.

Suez Water Technologies and Solutions

Synder Filtration, Inc.

The Dow Chemical Co (DuPont Water Solutions)

The Wabag Group

Thermax Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tianjin Motimo Membrane Technology Co Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Veolia Environment SA

Veolia Water Technologies

Via Separations

ZwitterCo

4. Key Business & Product Trends



5. Global Market Overview

Global Membrane Filtration Technologies Market Overview by Technology

Membrane Chromatography Microfiltration Nanofiltration Reverse Osmosis Ultrafiltration

Global Membrane Filtration Technologies Market Overview by Mode of Fabrication

Hollow Fiber Plate & Frame Spiral Wound Tubular

Global Membrane Filtration Technologies Market Overview by Material Type

Ceramic Polymeric

Global Membrane Filtration Technologies Market Overview by Application

Industrial Chemicals Electronics & Semiconductors Food & Beverage Mining Petrochemicals Pharmaceuticals Power Generation Pulp & Paper Oil & Gas Municipal Residential



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Membrane Filtration Technologies Market Overview by Geographic Region

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY



PART D: ANNEXURE



