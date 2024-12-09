Merriam-Webster Announces “Polarization” as the 2024 Word of the Year

Springfield, MA, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Merriam-Webster announced its 2024 Word of the Year: polarization.



Lookup volume of polarization on Merriam-Webster.com throughout 2024 reflected the desire of Americans to better understand the complex state of affairs in our country and around the world.



Polarization is defined as “division into two sharply distinct opposites; especially a state in which the opinions, beliefs, or interests of a group or society no longer range along a continuum but become concentrated at opposing extremes.”



“Polarization was widely used to describe America in 2024,” says Merriam-Webster President Greg Barlow. “Ironically, it’s a concept that is shared by both sides of the political divide.”



Other words also stood out in the dictionary’s 2024 data, revealing experiences and ideas that shaped the year:





Totality – When the moon generated astronomical excitement as it passed in front of the sun





Demure – When a TikTok influencer posted a series of makeup videos with a catchphrase that went viral





Fortnight – With the release of Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department album, featuring a track by that name





Pander – When both sides in the U.S. election used the term to mock their opponents’ behavior





Allision – With the word being used to describe how a ship caused a bridge in Baltimore to collapse





Democracy – As Americans from red states and blue states looked up this word, which never appears in the Declaration of Independence or Constitution, to better understand an idea they wanted to celebrate, critique, or defend



“Even in this age of polarization,” adds Barlow, “the dictionary remains a neutral, trusted resource that millions of people turn to in order to better understand the words that define our times.”



