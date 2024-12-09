2025 EV & In-Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Market Trends - Forecasts and Analysis of Market Size and the Impact of Politics and Society on the Market

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 EV & In-Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Market Trend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Although the acceleration of growth is slower than once, the Electric Vehicle market is growing, and battery material technologies, such as silicon-based anode materials, electrolytes for solid-state batteries, and CNT conductivity aids, are moving toward the next breakthroughs.
This report will provide a comprehensive market analysis of the EV and automotive battery market, including forecasts and analysis of the market size, as well as a discussion of the impact of politics and society on the market.
The development of systems for E/E architecture and mobility service platforms is accelerating, mainly due to the evolution of AI technology. This technological advancement is a significant driving force behind the electrification of the EV market.
The introduction of new technologies in the EV battery market is also accelerating, propelled by national (or regional) policy initiatives and investor appeal. Recent inflation and safety concerns are driving initiatives towards sustainable EV batteries. From these perspectives, investments in sodium-ion and lithium-sulfur batteries are expected to increase, marking a significant step forward in the evolution of EV technology.
In a rapidly changing global landscape, the automotive industry is about to undergo a bold transformation. Electrification, 5G/6G, software-defined, carbon neutral, metaverse, and many other elements and technologies are flowing into the automotive industry. And the market is trying to integrate these technologies into one system.
In this context, electrification will inevitably relate to energy management. On the other hand, as the electrification trend gains momentum, soaring resource prices and scarcity of rare metals are becoming risks.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (Gwh) in 2023
|Gwh777 GWh
|Forecasted Market Value (Gwh) by 2030
|Gwh2543 GWh
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Global EV Market Trends
- EV Market Overview
- Global EV Regulatory Trends Summary
- Passenger EV Trend
- Electric Truck and Bus Trend
- Electric off-highway Trend
- Major Battery Plant Plans
- Market Trends Surrounding AI and SDV
- The Regulatory Environment for Vehicles and AI
- Robotaxis and EVs
- Next-generation Road Traffic Systems Supported by Digital Infrastructure
Chapter 2. Global Automotive Battery Market Trends
- In-Vehicle Battery Technology Trends
- Battery Pack
- BMS (Battery Management Systems)
- Charging Station and Charging Inlets
- Battery as a Service and Integration into Mobility Service
- Next-generation Battery Trends (Solid-state Batteries, Sodium-ion Batteries, Lithium-sulfur Batteries, etc.)
- Plans for major battery plants by area (Europe, China, North America, Japan and South Korea)
- Battery Cost Analysis
Chapter 3. Solid-state Battery Market Trends
- Development Trends of Semi-Solid-State Batteries
- Development Trends of Solid-State Batteries
- Dry Electrodes and Solid-state Batteries
- Deciphering the Current State of Solid-state Batteries from Company Announcements
- Solid-state Battery and Equipment Industry
Chapter 4. Trends of EV Manufacturers and Automotive Battery Manufacturers by Company
- EV Manufacturers (17 companies)
- Battery Manufacturers(15 companies)
Chapter 5. Automotive Battery Materials Market Trends
- Cathode Material
- Anode Material
- Electrolyte
- Separator
- CNT (Carbon Nanotube) Conductive Agent
Chapter 6. Trends in In-Vehicle Battery Recycling and Reuse
- Electrification and Recycling Plans in the U.S.
- European New Battery Regulations
- Related Laws and Regulations in China
- Efforts of Each Company(Examples of Examples)
- Life Cycle Management and Information Management System
- Economics of Circulating Society
- Trends in EV Battery Recycling Technology
- Trends in EV Battery Reuse Technology
- Fintech and Automotive LiB Recycling and Reuse
- Trends in Automotive Battery Recycling and Reuse by Company
Chapter 8. Market Size Analysis
- EV Market
- Automotive Battery Market
- Automotive Battery Materials Market
- Automotive Battery Recycling and Reuse Market
Chapter 9. Analysis by Country
Chapter 10. Conclusion
Companies Featured
- Tesla
- Volkswagen
- BMW
- Daimler
- General Motors
- Toyota
- Volvo
- NIO
- BYD
- Xpeng
- SAIC-GM-Wuling
- Man
- Goldhofer
- Yutong Bus
- CATL
- LG
- Panasonic
- Samsung
- Customcells
- Northvolt
- SVOLT
- ACC
- AESC
- Gotion
- Li-Cycle
- Redwood
- Brunp
- Accurec Recycling
- Primobius
- Epiroc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r1sfyl
