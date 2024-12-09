2025 EV & In-Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Market Trends - Forecasts and Analysis of Market Size and the Impact of Politics and Society on the Market

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 EV & In-Vehicle Lithium Ion Battery Market Trend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Although the acceleration of growth is slower than once, the Electric Vehicle market is growing, and battery material technologies, such as silicon-based anode materials, electrolytes for solid-state batteries, and CNT conductivity aids, are moving toward the next breakthroughs.

This report will provide a comprehensive market analysis of the EV and automotive battery market, including forecasts and analysis of the market size, as well as a discussion of the impact of politics and society on the market.

The development of systems for E/E architecture and mobility service platforms is accelerating, mainly due to the evolution of AI technology. This technological advancement is a significant driving force behind the electrification of the EV market.

The introduction of new technologies in the EV battery market is also accelerating, propelled by national (or regional) policy initiatives and investor appeal. Recent inflation and safety concerns are driving initiatives towards sustainable EV batteries. From these perspectives, investments in sodium-ion and lithium-sulfur batteries are expected to increase, marking a significant step forward in the evolution of EV technology.

In a rapidly changing global landscape, the automotive industry is about to undergo a bold transformation. Electrification, 5G/6G, software-defined, carbon neutral, metaverse, and many other elements and technologies are flowing into the automotive industry. And the market is trying to integrate these technologies into one system.

In this context, electrification will inevitably relate to energy management. On the other hand, as the electrification trend gains momentum, soaring resource prices and scarcity of rare metals are becoming risks.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (Gwh) in 2023 Gwh777 GWh Forecasted Market Value (Gwh) by 2030 Gwh2543 GWh Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Global EV Market Trends

EV Market Overview

Global EV Regulatory Trends Summary

Passenger EV Trend

Electric Truck and Bus Trend

Electric off-highway Trend

Major Battery Plant Plans

Market Trends Surrounding AI and SDV

The Regulatory Environment for Vehicles and AI

Robotaxis and EVs

Next-generation Road Traffic Systems Supported by Digital Infrastructure

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Battery Market Trends

In-Vehicle Battery Technology Trends

Battery Pack

BMS (Battery Management Systems)

Charging Station and Charging Inlets

Battery as a Service and Integration into Mobility Service

Next-generation Battery Trends (Solid-state Batteries, Sodium-ion Batteries, Lithium-sulfur Batteries, etc.)

Plans for major battery plants by area (Europe, China, North America, Japan and South Korea)

Battery Cost Analysis

Chapter 3. Solid-state Battery Market Trends

Development Trends of Semi-Solid-State Batteries

Development Trends of Solid-State Batteries

Dry Electrodes and Solid-state Batteries

Deciphering the Current State of Solid-state Batteries from Company Announcements

Solid-state Battery and Equipment Industry

Chapter 4. Trends of EV Manufacturers and Automotive Battery Manufacturers by Company

EV Manufacturers (17 companies)

Battery Manufacturers(15 companies)

Chapter 5. Automotive Battery Materials Market Trends

Cathode Material

Anode Material

Electrolyte

Separator

CNT (Carbon Nanotube) Conductive Agent

Chapter 6. Trends in In-Vehicle Battery Recycling and Reuse

Electrification and Recycling Plans in the U.S.

European New Battery Regulations

Related Laws and Regulations in China

Efforts of Each Company(Examples of Examples)

Life Cycle Management and Information Management System

Economics of Circulating Society

Trends in EV Battery Recycling Technology

Trends in EV Battery Reuse Technology

Fintech and Automotive LiB Recycling and Reuse

Trends in Automotive Battery Recycling and Reuse by Company

Chapter 7. Trends in In-Vehicle Battery Recycling and Reuse

EV Battery Recycling and Reuse Trends in the U.S.

European New Battery Regulations

Related Laws and Regulations in China

Efforts of Each Company(Examples of Initiatives)

Life Cycle Management and Information Management System

Economics of Circulating Society

Trends in EV Battery Recycling Technology

Trends in EV Battery Reuse Technology

Fintech and Automotive LiB Recycling and Reuse

Trends in Automotive Battery Recycling and Reuse by Company

Chapter 8. Market Size Analysis

EV Market

Automotive Battery Market

Automotive Battery Materials Market

Automotive Battery Recycling and Reuse Market

Chapter 9. Analysis by Country

Chapter 10. Conclusion

Companies Featured

Tesla

Volkswagen

BMW

Daimler

General Motors

Toyota

Volvo

NIO

BYD

Xpeng

SAIC-GM-Wuling

Man

Goldhofer

Yutong Bus

CATL

LG

Panasonic

Samsung

Customcells

Northvolt

SVOLT

ACC

AESC

Gotion

Li-Cycle

Redwood

Brunp

Accurec Recycling

Primobius

Epiroc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r1sfyl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment