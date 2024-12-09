Radiation-cured Adhesives Growth Opportunities Report - High Production Line Speeds and Sustainable Bonding Needs Will Drive Market Growth

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Radiation-cured Adhesives Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Radcure adhesives are products that undergo formulation and curation through radiation exposure, such as ultraviolet (UV), infrared (IR), or electron beam (EB) radiation. These adhesives are fast-curing, enable minimal energy consumption, and bond dissimilar substrates, making them suitable for various applications in industries such as electronics, healthcare, automotive, and construction.



This study segments the market by curing types, resin chemistries, and applications; each represented as a separate chapter detailed in the subsequent slides. The electronics, medical, industrial assembly, automotive and transportation, and other end-use industries of radcure adhesives are witnessing significant growth in the number of end users of their products and services. This trend translates into a steady increase in these industries, driving the demand for radcure adhesives over the next 7 years.

The year-over-year increase in the average bulk selling prices of radcure adhesives witnessed a sharp growth between 2020 and 2022, primarily due to the sharp rise in raw material prices and their unavailability, logistics and supply chain challenges, labor shortage, rising energy costs, and distribution costs, all significantly influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, increasing awareness and preference for sustainable adhesive bonding solutions and high production line speed requirements across end-use industries will contribute to market growth between 2024 and 2030. Sustainability and efficient application techniques are essential trends that will significantly influence the global radcure adhesives market.

As a result, end-use industries are adopting more advanced application processes and sustainable products, enabling them to achieve higher levels of efficiency and sustainability. The trend will increase the popularity of radcure adhesives.

