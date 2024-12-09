Patient Engagement Solutions Market to Reach USD 82.35 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising Digitalization in Healthcare | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size & Trends:

“According to SNS Insider, The Patient Engagement Solutions Market was valued at USD 22.60 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 82.35 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.47% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The growth of the patient engagement solutions market is based on the increasing adoption of digital health technologies and the rising demand for efficient healthcare delivery systems. Key factors that influence growth include better patient-provider communication, integration of mobile health applications, and rising demand for personalized healthcare services. Other reasons why the market is growing include the increasing interest in preventive care, the rise of remote patient monitoring, and cloud-based platforms that are offering low-cost solutions to healthcare providers.





Get a Sample Report of Patient Engagement Solutions Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1782

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Overview

The Patient Engagement Solutions Market includes a vast number of technologies aimed at improving patient interaction with health providers. Digitalization in the healthcare sector has created an increasing demand for solutions that can improve patient experiences, streamline workflows, and help ensure better health outcomes. Such solutions include patient portals, mobile health applications, communication tools, and remote monitoring systems. Increasingly, healthcare providers are shifting focus to patient-centered care, and technology is playing a crucial role in promoting better communication and providing real-time health insights that can enhance the experience of patients. As global healthcare systems shift towards value-based care models, patient engagement solutions become an essential tool for ensuring patient satisfaction and improving care delivery.

This, coupled with the rising trend of chronic diseases, requires ongoing monitoring. This demand creates an increased supply of patient engagement solutions. To offer such solutions, there must be the necessary software, including EHR systems, mobile health applications, and telemedicine services. These digital tools have been more and more adopted by health care providers, especially those in distant or underserved areas, and thus keep the market expanding.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare LLC

McKesson Corporation

ResMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Klara Technologies Inc.

CPSI

Experian Information Solutions Inc.

athenahealth Inc.

Solutionreach Inc.

IBM

MEDHOST

Nuance Communications Inc.

Veradigm

Merative

Orion Health

Oneview Healthcare

MEDITECH

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 22.60 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 82.35 billion CAGR CAGR of 15.47% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The patient engagement solutions market is propelled by a combination of technological advancements, evolving healthcare delivery models, and the growing emphasis on patient empowerment.

Request An Analyst Call@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/1782

Segment Analysis

By Component

The software segment emerged as the largest contributor to the patient engagement solutions market in 2023. The fast adoption of patient portals, mobile health apps, and data analytics tools that facilitate communication between patients and healthcare providers were the key drivers of this domination. Software solutions such as patient portals and mobile apps enable patients to perform critical functionalities like scheduling appointments, reminding medication, and sharing data in a secure manner. All these aspects support the rise of personalized medicine and population health management.

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-based deployment has dominated the patient engagement solutions market due to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility. The cloud allows healthcare providers to access patient data securely, facilitate real-time collaboration, and enhance patient-provider communication remotely. With the increasing adoption of telehealth services and remote patient monitoring (RPM), cloud-based solutions have become the backbone of modern patient engagement. Furthermore, the low upfront costs of cloud platforms make them more accessible, especially for small to mid-sized healthcare providers.

By Functionality

The health tracking and insights segment held the largest market share, attributed to the widespread use of wearable devices and mobile health applications. These tools enable real-time monitoring of vital health metrics such as heart rate, blood pressure, and glucose levels. As chronic diseases become more prevalent and patients seek proactive healthcare management, the demand for health tracking solutions continues to rise.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Key Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Deployment Mode

On-premise

Cloud

By Functionality

Communication

Health Tracking and Insights

Biling and Payments

Administrative

Others

By End User

Providers

Payers

Patients

Need any customization research on Patient Engagement Solutions Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1782

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the patient engagement solutions market, contributing approximately 40% of the market share. This growth is largely due to the high adoption rates of digital healthcare technologies and the presence of several key players in the region. The U.S. market continues to dominate, driven by the increasing implementation of value-based care models, the rise of telehealth services, and the growing demand for patient-centered care.

Europe followed closely behind, with countries such as the UK and Germany making substantial investments in healthcare IT infrastructure. The demand for patient engagement solutions in this region is being fueled by government initiatives to enhance healthcare systems through digitalization.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing government focus on healthcare reforms, and rising healthcare expenditure. The region's large population, combined with the growing demand for affordable and accessible healthcare solutions, presents a strong opportunity for market players to expand their footprint.

Recent Developments

October 2024: Patient engagement platform RadiantGraph raised USD 11 million in Series A funding. The company has also partnered with AWS, Google Cloud, Databricks, and Snowflake, among others, to expand its capabilities and offer better patient engagement solutions.

October 2024: The NHS clarified its Patient Communication and Engagement Solutions 2 framework focusing on patient portals and mobile apps for the management of digital documents and data; the new agreement seeks the improvement of patient-provider communications and engagement in the UK as a whole.

August 2024: The digital patient engagement solutions company Zappix has acquired a new health care client. This move further enhances its presence in the healthcare market, especially in delivering digital engagement tools to further enhance patient experiences.

July 2024: Cerner and IBM agreed to collaborate to use AI in making better patient engagement. Cerner integrates AI technologies into its EHRs to give healthcare providers actionable insights that improve the quality of care and patient engagement.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1782

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Segmentation, by Component

8. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Segmentation, by Deployment Mode

9. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Segmentation, by Functionality

10. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Segmentation, by End User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/patient-engagement-solutions-market-1782

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.



