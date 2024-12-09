A Letter from the Desk of CBIH

HOUSTON, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings CEO Dante Picazo Addresses Cannabis Reclassification and DEA Hearings

Dear Community,

On Monday, December 2, I had the honor of representing Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings (CBIH) at the DEA Hearing Docket No. 1362 and Hearing Docket No. 24-44, focused on the reclassification of cannabis. Being chosen to speak on behalf of not only our company but also medicine, science, and patients is a privilege and a profound responsibility.

CBIH remains committed to actively participating in these hearings, which represent a crucial moment for the future of cannabis in medical and scientific advancement. The discussions include at least 20 groups, 10 in opposition and 10 in support, highlighting the intense debate surrounding this critical issue.

The proposed reclassification of cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III could usher in transformative changes. It would pave the way for advanced research, facilitate the development of safe and effective treatments for chronic and hard-to-treat conditions, and significantly improve the quality of life for patients. Beyond medicine, this change could drive economic growth by creating jobs, attracting investment, supporting small businesses, and providing a boost to the national economy.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we must recognize its magnitude. If the reclassification effort does not succeed, we may not have another chance to revisit this discussion for another 8–10 years. That is why I am calling on all stakeholders, patients willing to share their stories, especially those with multiple sclerosis and epilepsy who have found relief through medical cannabis, medical experts who can validate cannabis’s therapeutic benefits, and legal professionals equipped to navigate this complex process, to join us in this crucial mission and participate as one of CBIH’s expert witnesses in the next DEA Hearing.

Time is of the essence. We have just a narrow window to act, with a deadline of Wednesday, December 11, at 5:00 PM CT, to assemble our team of contributors. Over the next three months, we will require robust legal and scientific support to counter significant opposition, including government testimony and representation from major law firms. The expertise and participation of people who understand the necessity of this reclassification can make a meaningful difference in ensuring that we advocate effectively for this vital cause.

If you are a scientist, medical expert, patient, or legal professional and wish to contribute to this effort, please contact us via email at ir@cbih.net.

The reclassification of cannabis is more than a policy change, it is an opportunity to revolutionize quality of life, stimulate economic growth, and open doors to innovation. Please keep in mind that if Americans want cannabis to be reclassified from Schedule I to III, we are going to have to fight for it.

Thank you for your support.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCmarkets.com.

