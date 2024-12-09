Navitas Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming CICC Investor Call

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) the only pure-play, next-generation, power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced participation in the following upcoming investor event:

CICC: Navitas Semiconductor Investor Call

Wednesday Dec 11th at 6pm US Pacific, 9pm US Eastern,

Thursday Dec 12th at 10am Beijing / Shanghai / Hong Kong.

Group call with Gene Sheridan (CEO), Todd Glickman (CFO), and Charles Zha (VP, GM Navitas China).

To register, please contact Carla Lai, CICC Research Department, Carla.Lai@cicc.com.cn

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include AI datacenters, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

