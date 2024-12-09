MAPS Launches ‘Music is the Bridge’ Campaign Featuring Lil Yachty, Melissa Etheridge, Reggie Watts and More

WASHINGTON, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pioneering research and education around psychedelics and cannabis, announced the launch of “ Music is the Bridge ,” blending artist-curated playlists with essential psychedelic education to inspire intentional exploration – paving the way for a future where psychedelics are accessible, understood and embraced as tools for treating mental health.

Music is the Bridge features playlists from top artists and organizations such as Lil Yachty , Melissa Etheridge , Brandon Boyd , Reggie Watts , CloZee , Boreta , Superposition , Good Trip Studios , East Forest , Dr. Bronner’s as well as MAPS Founder and President Rick Doblin aka “DJ Doblin.” The songs on each playlist have been hand-selected to set the mood musically for psychedelic experiences, integration sessions , and everyday listening.

In addition to the playlists, which MAPS will update each month, Music is the Bridge offers educational resources at no charge, including a complimentary introductory course guiding newcomers through the basics of psychedelics via a series of short, easy-to-follow lessons, Psychedelic Fundamentals (MSRP: $29). Within a couple of hours, Fundamentals provides students with a broad overview of the most interesting and important aspects of psychedelic history, science, clinical research, therapeutic uses, and harm reduction, backed by more than 35+ years of MAPS experience. The MAPS Integration Station workbook is also included; this resource helps to intentionally process and understand psychedelic experiences and bring the lessons into daily life.

“This campaign unites the medical, mystical, mainstream, and marginalized through the power of music, offering individuals transformative tools for self-discovery,” said MAPS Community and Partnership Officer Devon Phillips . “Education is most effective when it meets people where they are on their journey. Music is a universal bridge, fostering curiosity and a deeper understanding of psychedelics while encouraging responsible and intentional exploration. This initiative reflects MAPS’ mission to create impactful, accessible change by blending cultural connection with purposeful education.”

"Music is medicine,” said Academy Award and GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge . “This is something that cultures around the world have long known. And in combination with plant medicines or psychedelics, they amplify one another, opening up a powerful journey to feel deeply and find truths. The songs on my playlist resonate with moments of beauty and peace, opening the way to experiences of insight and freedom.”

GRAMMY-nominated Artist Lil Yachty commented: “Whenever I take a trip, I often spend the end of it reflecting and integrating my experiences—trying to understand why certain things are happening, what I’m doing well, and whether there’s anything I could be doing differently, or whatever else comes up.”

“Music and psychedelics have a partnership, a commingling that stretches back into prehistory,” said Brandon Boyd , lead singer of Incubus. “We could almost suggest that one wouldn’t exist without the other in certain creative circles. I know with great certainty that psychedelics, predominantly psilocybin, have been deeply impactful to me in my experience as a younger man but also as I continue my creative pursuits as an adult. They are like a gift from God put here to offer access to other worlds, and a happy byproduct of that “access” is the music we hear along the way.”

Justin Boreta , formerly of Glitch Mob, added: "My relationship with music and life is shaped by psychedelics, which have revealed the transformative power of sound and helped me connect with something larger than us all."

MAPS invites social media followers to join the conversation by sharing their favorite playlists and tagging #MusicIsTheBridge. Fans can also celebrate the campaign with exclusive Music is the Bridge tour merchandise, including the official campaign T-shirt, now available in the MAPS store. Designed to commemorate this groundbreaking initiative, the collection is a meaningful way to support and connect with the movement. To discover playlists, download resources, and explore the campaign, visit MAPS.org/music-is-the-bridge .

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS' conference flagship, Psychedelic Science , has been the leading convening of the psychedelic community since 2010. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics, a drug-development public benefit company, and the Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance research , change drug policy , and evolve education in the field of psychedelics.

