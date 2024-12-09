IBN to Serve as Media Sponsor for ROTH 13th Annual Deer Valley Event

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce its role as an official media sponsor for the 13th Annual Deer Valley Event hosted by ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”). The exclusive gathering will take place at the renowned Montage Deer Valley in Utah from December 11-14, 2024.

The Deer Valley Event convenes a curated group of institutional investors and executive leadership from analyst-recommended companies across diverse sectors, including sustainability, technology, healthcare, and media. Designed to foster meaningful connections, the event offers an ideal environment for exploring opportunities and driving strategic collaboration.

Through its role as media sponsor, IBN is leveraging its expansive network of digital communications solutions to amplify the event’s visibility and connect it with a broader audience of online investors.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN, commented, “It’s an honor to continue our collaboration with ROTH, an organization renowned for its ability to create impactful industry events that connect market leaders and forward-thinking investors. We are utilizing our proprietary media solutions and downstream publishing platforms to ensure the event reaches its full potential via online channels, while reinforcing its mission of fostering strategic innovation and partnerships.”

The four-day event will feature private one-on-one and small-group meetings between institutional investors and executive teams, laying the groundwork for dynamic discussions on growth, potential synergies, and challenges within today’s global economic landscape.

As market conditions remain fluid amidst evolving inflation trends and geopolitical uncertainty, the 13th Annual Deer Valley Event will provide a vital platform for informed dialogue, collaboration, and the exploration of investment opportunities.

To learn more about the conference and participating companies, visit: https://ibn.fm/RothDeerValleyEvent2024

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

