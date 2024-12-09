Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Industry Business Report 2024 - Preliminary Test Segment is Expected to Reach US$10 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 12.4%

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prostate Cancer Diagnostics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Prostate Cancer Diagnostics was estimated at US$5.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$13.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth of the prostate cancer diagnostics market is driven by several factors, including the aging population, increased awareness of prostate cancer, advancements in diagnostic technology, and the trend towards precision medicine. With a growing global elderly population - who are at higher risk for prostate cancer - the demand for diagnostics is rising as healthcare providers strive to improve early detection and intervention rates. This demographic shift has intensified the focus on regular screenings and risk assessments, especially in countries with high prostate cancer prevalence. Additionally, increased awareness campaigns have encouraged more men to undergo routine screenings, contributing to greater detection rates and driving the need for accurate diagnostics.



Advancements in technology, such as molecular diagnostics and AI, are further propelling market growth by improving the accuracy, speed, and non-invasiveness of diagnostic procedures. Precision medicine initiatives, which prioritize treatments based on a patient's genetic profile and cancer characteristics, have also accelerated demand for genetic and biomarker-based diagnostics, supporting a more personalized approach to cancer care. Moreover, regulatory agencies are increasingly approving innovative diagnostic tools, making them more accessible to clinicians and patients. As healthcare systems prioritize early detection and personalized treatment, these factors are collectively driving robust growth in the prostate cancer diagnostics market, positioning it as a key area of development in the fight against cancer.





Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Preliminary Test segment, which is expected to reach US$10.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 12.4%. The Confirmatory Test segment is also set to grow at 15.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.9% CAGR to reach $3.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Prostate Cancer Globally Drives Demand for Advanced and Accurate Diagnostic Solutions

Increased Focus on Early Detection and Screening Spurs Market for Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing

Growth in Personalized Medicine and Targeted Therapies Expands Demand for Genomic and Biomarker-Based Diagnostics

Advances in Imaging Technologies, Including MRI and PET Scans, Enhance Accuracy in Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Increased Demand for Non-Invasive Testing Options Supports Development of Liquid Biopsy and Urine-Based Diagnostics

Growth in Awareness Campaigns and Screening Programs Elevates Market Demand for Accessible Diagnostic Tools

Expansion of AI and Machine Learning in Radiology Enhances Detection Accuracy and Reduces Diagnostic Errors

High Demand for Risk Stratification and Disease Progression Monitoring Fuels Use of Advanced Diagnostic Solutions

Rising Demand for Digital Pathology and Telemedicine Platforms Expands Accessibility of Prostate Cancer Diagnostics

Increased Focus on Minimally Invasive Biopsy Techniques Drives Adoption of MRI-Guided and Targeted Biopsies

Advances in Biomarker Discovery and Validation Strengthen Market for Predictive and Prognostic Testing

Growth of Immunohistochemistry (IHC) and Genetic Testing in Clinical Practice Expands Diagnostic Capabilities

