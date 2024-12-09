Minuteman Press Franchise Owner Jeffrey Meyers Talks First-Year Business Growth in Crown Point, IN

CROWN POINT, Ind., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffrey Meyers is the owner of the Minuteman Press franchise in Crown Point, IN since December of 2023. With the help of Minuteman Press International Regional VP Steve Szymanski, Jeff purchased 30-year print shop NWI Print Pro and transitioned the business to Minuteman Press in Crown Point. The center remains located at 1180 N. Main Street, Crown Point, IN 46307.

On buying the business, Jeff shares, “I currently still own an insurance business and I was looking to invest in another business with high growth potential. Minuteman Press provided the playbook, the support, and the tools necessary for me to operate and grow a printing business.”

While Jeff was already sold on the Minuteman Press model, the sale of NWI Print Pro came at just the right time. He says, “I was working with Steve and examining different opportunities. I liked the appeal of a business with an established customer base and NWI Print Pro fit the bill. The sellers Tim and Phil felt the same way I did – that Minuteman Press would provide the necessary support and training to carry the business forward and continue their legacy.”

Jeff adds, “Having Steve Szymanski and Minuteman Press help throughout the buying process was huge. Steve is very knowledgeable and trustworthy. He was a great sounding board for both myself and the sellers and Steve made everyone feel comfortable. This made it easy for both parties to come to an agreement.”





Smooth Transition

Looking back on his first year as an owner, Jeff reflects on the transition of the business to Minuteman Press. He shares, “The transition has been smooth. We retained most of the staff and one of the previous owners Phil still works with us. Tim also still comes by once or twice per week to check in and help out.”

The training and support provided by Minuteman Press has also helped Jeff transition to a new industry. He says, “Everyone at Minuteman Press has been phenomenal this whole year. The training was great and the on-site setup and local support has really helped me learn the ropes. For us, this first year was all about understanding the existing business and Minuteman Press was a huge help. Now that we are approaching the second year, we plan to take what we’ve learned and push even harder. We are positioned well, priced right, and plan to continue growing as a one-stop printing and marketing provider.”

Growing the Business

In the first year since buying the business, Jeff and his team at Minuteman Press in Crown Point have delivered on his promise of growing the business and has hit new sales milestones. Jeff shares his top three keys to growth:

“My business partner Matt Glaros and I said that when we bought the business, we wanted to reinvest in it to spark growth. We’ve invested in new equipment such as a new color machine that enables us to produce orders we get from clients for spiral-bound legal work.



We have streamlined our operations and made our center more efficient.



We have two out-bound salespeople that are following the Minuteman Press system and marketing the business daily. They are selling everyday printing (business cards, letterheads, stationery) and upselling additional products and services.”



Jeff adds, “A lot of our customers love having someone that stops by and talks to them personally. Our salespeople are out in front of customers and our goal is to have them think of us first for all of their printing needs.”

“Our business community in Crown Point is suburban with a small-town feel. We are 40 miles outside of Chicago. People here like to support local businesses and we have received a lot of positive feedback and support from our clients. Being able to fulfill their printing and direct mail needs within our local community is very rewarding.”

Advice for Others

Jeff’s advice to others is all about having the right team in place and treating them well. He shares, “It’s so important to have trustworthy employees. Most of the staff has stayed on since the transition and it’s been a huge help since they know the business and the customers. Treating employees right and keeping a positive work environment is the best advice I can give.”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Crown Point, IN, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/in/crown-point/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com.

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0b81cc2-3d32-4d50-9717-ad63647576cc