AB Akola Group investors calendar for the 2025

A list of key information disclosure dates in 2025:

February 19, 2025Interim unaudited report for 6 months of FY 2024/2025.
February 20, 2025Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 6 months of FY 2024/2025.
May 21, 2025Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2024/2025.
May 22, 2025Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 9 months of FY 2024/2025.
August 20, 2025Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2024/2025.
August 21, 2025Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2024/2025.
Week 41Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
Week 44Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2024/2025.
November 19, 2025Interim unaudited report for 3 months of 2025/2026 financial year.
November 20, 2025Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 3 months of FY 2025/2026.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

CFO
Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt