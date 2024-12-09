AB Akola Group investors calendar for the 2025

A list of key information disclosure dates in 2025:

February 19, 2025 Interim unaudited report for 6 months of FY 2024/2025.

February 20, 2025 Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 6 months of FY 2024/2025.

May 21, 2025 Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2024/2025.

May 22, 2025 Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 9 months of FY 2024/2025.

August 20, 2025 Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2024/2025.

August 21, 2025 Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2024/2025.

Week 41 Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

Week 44 Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2024/2025.

November 19, 2025 Interim unaudited report for 3 months of 2025/2026 financial year.