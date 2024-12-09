AB Akola Group investors calendar for the 2025

A list of key information disclosure dates in 2025:
|February 19, 2025
|Interim unaudited report for 6 months of FY 2024/2025.
|February 20, 2025
|Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 6 months of FY 2024/2025.
|May 21, 2025
|Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2024/2025.
|May 22, 2025
|Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 9 months of FY 2024/2025.
|August 20, 2025
|Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2024/2025.
|August 21, 2025
|Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2024/2025.
|Week 41
|Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
|Week 44
|Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2024/2025.
|November 19, 2025
|Interim unaudited report for 3 months of 2025/2026 financial year.
|November 20, 2025
|Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 3 months of FY 2025/2026.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
CFO
Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt