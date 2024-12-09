Qlarant Earns Top Workplaces Award for 5th Time

Easton, Md., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlarant Inc., a national Program Integrity and Data Analytics Company, has once again been awarded a Top Workplaces honor by The Baltimore Sun. The annual award program is a highly sought competition among a variety of small, medium and large companies, and is ranked solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. The confidential survey measures work/life balance, pay scale, culture, opportunity for advancement, and community support, as seen through the values of company employees.

“Each year I am eager to hear if we won.” said Pat Boos, Marketing Director for Qlarant. “Like they say, it’s an honor just to be nominated, but it’s a thrill to win! It’s a badge of honor for Qlarant, especially since it reflects how our employees think about the company”.

Qlarant has won Top Workplaces while also navigating a period of marked growth. Now in its 51st year of operation, Qlarant has grown its workforce to over 550 employees and has 5 offices throughout the country. “This type of award is extremely gratifying,” said Dr. Ron Forsythe, Qlarant CEO. “Earning a Top Workplaces award just once is an honor many companies never receive. To have this recognition awarded five times is a testament to the dedication Qlarant has shown to building an environment and culture where people know they are valued.”

In fact, employees gave Qlarant a 95% satisfaction rating when asked if they felt respected and supported; and a 98% score regarding job satisfaction / alignment of goals.

About Qlarant: Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Qlarant provides customized solutions for state, federal and commercial industries across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—has provided over $7 million in grants to charities throughout Maryland and the District of Columbia. Qlarant employs over 550 people and has a 50-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Headquartered in Easton, MD, Qlarant has offices throughout the country. Qlarant is a five-time winner of the Top Workplaces award. For more information, visit www.qlarant.com or contact boosp@qlarant.com

