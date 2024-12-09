Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer appoints Mark Sherwood as Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer

PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer appoints Mark Sherwood as Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer

Alphen aan den Rijn – December 9, 2024 - Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, has appointed Mark Sherwood as Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer (CIO). Mr. Sherwood will oversee the overall enterprise technology infrastructure of Wolters Kluwer with a focus on advancing the digital DNA, delivering next generation enterprise IT capabilities, transforming operations with AI and enhancing the workplace and customer experience.

"We are very pleased that Mark has joined Wolters Kluwer in this role that is critical to supporting our growth as a company,” said Andres Sadler, Chief Executive Officer, Global Business Services at Wolters Kluwer and reporting manager of Mr. Sherwood. “Mark’s expertise and forward-thinking approach will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and leverage technology to meet our strategic goals and further transform our enterprise IT.”

Mr. Sherwood joins Wolters Kluwer from Microsoft, where he most recently led the Infrastructure and Engineering Services global team. Prior to Microsoft, he was the Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Nuance Communications. He was also Vice President of IT at Symantec Corporation and held numerous leadership roles at Cisco Systems. Mr. Sherwood holds a B.S. from the University of California, Irvine and holds an M.B.A. from California State Polytechnic University. He will be based out of Waltham, MA.

Mr. Sherwood comments: “I’m excited to be joining Wolters Kluwer as it is such a trusted name to so many professionals across the healthcare, tax, finance, ESG, compliance and legal industries. I’ve already seen some of the culture and am impressed with the focus on innovation and collaboration. I’m very much looking forward to helping continue to bring the business and the technology even closer together to achieve even more."

###

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50 and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Media Investors/Analysts Stefan Kloet Meg Geldens Wolters Kluwer

Associate Director Global Communications Wolters Kluwer

Investor Relations m t +316 12 22 36 57

stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com ir@wolterskluwer.com

Attachment