United States Government Cybersecurity Sector 2023-2028 - Rising Geopolitical Tensions are Driving Transformational Growth

This study analyzes the significant increase in US government cybersecurity spending, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions. As cyberspace transforms into a modern battleground for covert warfare, state-backed Advanced Persistent Threat groups are launching sophisticated cyber operations to infiltrate government networks, steal sensitive information, and disrupt essential services. The US government finds itself highly vulnerable due to its aging IT infrastructure and the rapid digitalization of its services.
This research examines the federal contracts for acquiring advanced cybersecurity tools, offering valuable insights for cybersecurity vendors looking to enter or expand their footprint in the government sector. It outlines the critical drivers, such as new regulatory compliance requirements as well as the restraints, including a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. By understanding these dynamics, vendors can align their solutions to meet the government's urgent need for robust, scalable, and adaptive cybersecurity measures. For vendors aiming to secure government contracts, this study provides a strategic roadmap to navigate the complexities of federal cybersecurity procurement, highlighting opportunities for growth in an increasingly critical and less concentrated market.
The study period is 2023-2028, with 2023 as the base year and 2024-2028 as the forecast period. Federal government agencies in focus are the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Department of the Treasury, Department of Health and Human Services, General Services Administration, and other US agencies.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Cybersecurity Training
- Data Protection
- Zero-trust Architecture
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in US Government Cybersecurity
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Government Cybersecurity Sector
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Glossary of Acronyms and Abbreviations
- Segmentation
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Global Threats and US Response
- Increase in Global Cyberattacks
- US Geopolitical Tensions in Cyberspace
- US Geopolitical Tensions in Cyberspace - 2024 Elections
- US Geopolitical Tensions in Cyberspace - South China Sea
- The Growing Risks of Health Data
- Offensive Cyber capabilities
- US Cyber Response Strategies - The Kaspersky Case
- US Cyber Response Strategies - Creation of CISA
- US Cyber Response Strategies - The New National Security Memorandum (NSM)
Collaborative Cybersecurity Initiatives
- Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC)
- Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP)
- CISA Public-Private Collaboration Councils and Committees
- National Security Innovation Network (NSIN)
- Defense Innovation Unit (DIU)
Growth Generator in US Government Cybersecurity
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast by Federal Agency
- Spending Forecast Analysis
- Share of Spending Allocation - Federal Agencies
- Share of Spending Allocation - Federal Sub-agencies
- Contract Revenue Share
- Contractor Trends and Market Share Analysis
Top Contractors and Market Participants
- Top Federal Cybersecurity Contractors
- GDIT
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- Lockheed Martin
- Jacobs Technology
- Deloitte
- Northrop Grumman
- CENTERPOINT (Gunnison Consulting Group)
- Accenture Federal Services
- The MITRE Corporation
- Iron Vine Security (ASGN)
- Other Notable Contractors in FY 2023
Growth Generator, DoD
- Growth Metrics
- Spending Forecast
- Share of Spending Allocation - DoD Sub-agencies
- Contract Revenue Share
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator, DHS
- Growth Metrics
- Spending Forecast
- Share of Spending Allocation - DHS Sub-agencies
- Contract Revenue Share
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator, USDT
- Growth Metrics
- Spending Forecast
- Share of Spending Allocation - USDT Sub-agencies
- Contract Revenue Share
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator, HHS
- Growth Metrics
- Spending Forecast
- Share of Spending Allocation - HHS Sub-agencies
- Contract Revenue Share
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator, GSA
- Growth Metrics
- Spending Forecast
- Share of Spending Allocation - GSA Sub-agencies
- Contract Revenue Share
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator, Other Agencies
- Growth Metrics
- Spending Forecast
- Share of Spending Allocation - Other Agencies
- Share of Spending Allocation - Other Sub-agencies
- Contract Revenue Share
- Forecast Analysis
