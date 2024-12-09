United States Government Cybersecurity Sector 2023-2028 - Rising Geopolitical Tensions are Driving Transformational Growth

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Government Cybersecurity Sector, United States, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study analyzes the significant increase in US government cybersecurity spending, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions. As cyberspace transforms into a modern battleground for covert warfare, state-backed Advanced Persistent Threat groups are launching sophisticated cyber operations to infiltrate government networks, steal sensitive information, and disrupt essential services. The US government finds itself highly vulnerable due to its aging IT infrastructure and the rapid digitalization of its services.



This research examines the federal contracts for acquiring advanced cybersecurity tools, offering valuable insights for cybersecurity vendors looking to enter or expand their footprint in the government sector. It outlines the critical drivers, such as new regulatory compliance requirements as well as the restraints, including a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. By understanding these dynamics, vendors can align their solutions to meet the government's urgent need for robust, scalable, and adaptive cybersecurity measures. For vendors aiming to secure government contracts, this study provides a strategic roadmap to navigate the complexities of federal cybersecurity procurement, highlighting opportunities for growth in an increasingly critical and less concentrated market.



The study period is 2023-2028, with 2023 as the base year and 2024-2028 as the forecast period. Federal government agencies in focus are the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Department of the Treasury, Department of Health and Human Services, General Services Administration, and other US agencies.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Cybersecurity Training

Data Protection

Zero-trust Architecture

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in US Government Cybersecurity

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Government Cybersecurity Sector

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Glossary of Acronyms and Abbreviations

Segmentation

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Global Threats and US Response

Increase in Global Cyberattacks

US Geopolitical Tensions in Cyberspace

US Geopolitical Tensions in Cyberspace - 2024 Elections

US Geopolitical Tensions in Cyberspace - South China Sea

The Growing Risks of Health Data

Offensive Cyber capabilities

US Cyber Response Strategies - The Kaspersky Case

US Cyber Response Strategies - Creation of CISA

US Cyber Response Strategies - The New National Security Memorandum (NSM)

Collaborative Cybersecurity Initiatives

Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC)

Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP)

CISA Public-Private Collaboration Councils and Committees

National Security Innovation Network (NSIN)

Defense Innovation Unit (DIU)

Growth Generator in US Government Cybersecurity

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast by Federal Agency

Spending Forecast Analysis

Share of Spending Allocation - Federal Agencies

Share of Spending Allocation - Federal Sub-agencies

Contract Revenue Share

Contractor Trends and Market Share Analysis

Top Contractors and Market Participants

Top Federal Cybersecurity Contractors GDIT Booz Allen Hamilton Lockheed Martin Jacobs Technology Deloitte Northrop Grumman CENTERPOINT (Gunnison Consulting Group) Accenture Federal Services The MITRE Corporation Iron Vine Security (ASGN)

Other Notable Contractors in FY 2023

Growth Generator, DoD

Growth Metrics

Spending Forecast

Share of Spending Allocation - DoD Sub-agencies

Contract Revenue Share

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator, DHS

Growth Metrics

Spending Forecast

Share of Spending Allocation - DHS Sub-agencies

Contract Revenue Share

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator, USDT

Growth Metrics

Spending Forecast

Share of Spending Allocation - USDT Sub-agencies

Contract Revenue Share

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator, HHS

Growth Metrics

Spending Forecast

Share of Spending Allocation - HHS Sub-agencies

Contract Revenue Share

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator, GSA

Growth Metrics

Spending Forecast

Share of Spending Allocation - GSA Sub-agencies

Contract Revenue Share

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator, Other Agencies

Growth Metrics

Spending Forecast

Share of Spending Allocation - Other Agencies

Share of Spending Allocation - Other Sub-agencies

Contract Revenue Share

Forecast Analysis

