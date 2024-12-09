Creo Engine Redefines Web3 Gaming with CreoPlay Bot Mini-app and CreoPlay ID Wallet

Creo Engine continues to expand its portfolio with groundbreaking initiatives.

| Source: Creo Engine Creo Engine

Jakarta, Indonesia , Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creo Engine, a rising innovator in blockchain gaming, has launched the CreoPlay Bot Mini-app Beta Version, marking a pivotal step in its mission to transform the Web3 gaming landscape. Positioned as the "Steam of Web3," Creo Engine integrates cutting-edge blockchain solutions to deliver a seamless, rewarding, and user-friendly gaming ecosystem.


CreoPlay Bot mini-app: A Gateway to Web3 Gaming

Launched on December 6, 2024, the CreoPlay Bot mini-app, hosted on Telegram, is designed to make blockchain gaming accessible and engaging for a global audience. It enables players to complete tasks, earn rewards, and explore an expanding library of mini-games—all while interacting with the broader Creo Engine ecosystem.

Key Features:

  • Task Rewards: Players earn Tap Power, experience points (EXP), and CREO Tokens through achievements and in-game milestones.
  • Mini-Game Library: Includes titles like Car DriverSpeed DartsHungry Bird, and Ponggal Bricks, ensuring diverse and engaging gameplay experiences.
  • Referral System: Users can invite friends to join and earn additional in-game rewards.
  • Leaderboards: Competitive players can vie for exclusive prizes and recognition within the community.

Within just 24 hours of its launch, the CreoPlay Bot mini-app amassed an impressive 100,000 users, highlighting the growing demand for accessible and engaging Web3 gaming solutions pioneered by Creo Engine.

Explore the mini-app here: https://t.me/creoplaybot

CreoPlay ID Wallet: Simplifying Web3 Access

The CreoPlay ID Wallet serves as an all-in-one solution for managing digital assets and accessing the Creo Engine ecosystem. It enables seamless onboarding, reward tracking, and asset management.

Key Features:

  • Easy Onboarding: Sign up via WhatsApp, Telegram, or email without the complexity of traditional blockchain platforms.
  • Ecosystem Integration: Access games, bridge assets, stake tokens, and manage NFTs with ease.
  • Reward Conversion: Track and redeem rewards, with plans for an off-ramp feature enabling fiat conversion in the future.

CREO Token: Powering the Ecosystem

The CREO Token is the backbone of Creo Engine’s ecosystem, offering utility across gaming, transactions, and governance.

Core Utilities:

  • Play-to-Earn Rewards: Tokens are awarded for in-game achievements and task completions.
  • In-Game Transactions: Use CREO tokens to purchase items, trade NFTs, and more.
  • Governance: Token holders can influence platform decisions through voting.
  • Multi-Chain Capability: With the Creo Engine Bridge, CREO operates on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum, with plans for expansion to Solana and other EVM-compatible networks.

Token Contract Addresses:

  • Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20): 0x9521728bf66a867bc65a93ece4a543d817871eb7
  • Ethereum (ERC-20): 0xe636f94a71eC52Cc61eF21787aE351AD832347B7

Scaling the Ecosystem with Innovative Projects

Creo Engine continues to expand its portfolio with groundbreaking initiatives, including:

  • Evermore Knights: A turn-based JRPG featuring immersive storytelling and dynamic gameplay.
  • Slime Haven: A creative pet-raising game blending strategy and live PvP mechanics.
  • CreoDefi: Integrated DeFi solutions enhancing financial utility within the ecosystem.

These projects exemplify Creo Engine's commitment to delivering diverse and engaging experiences, positioning the company as a leader in Web3 gaming.

About Creo Engine

By integrating solutions like the CreoPlay Bot mini-appCreoPlay ID WalletCreoPlay.appCreoDefi platform, and various products, Creo Engine aims to bridge the gap between traditional and blockchain gaming, making Web3 gaming more accessible, engaging, and rewarding for a global audience.

For more information, visit:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Play-to-Earn gaming involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Blockchain
                            
                            
                                Blockchain Wire
                            
                            
                                Cryptocurrency
                            
                            
                                GameFi
                            
                            
                                Web3
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data