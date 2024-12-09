Creo Engine Redefines Web3 Gaming with CreoPlay Bot Mini-app and CreoPlay ID Wallet

Jakarta, Indonesia , Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creo Engine, a rising innovator in blockchain gaming, has launched the CreoPlay Bot Mini-app Beta Version, marking a pivotal step in its mission to transform the Web3 gaming landscape. Positioned as the "Steam of Web3," Creo Engine integrates cutting-edge blockchain solutions to deliver a seamless, rewarding, and user-friendly gaming ecosystem.
CreoPlay Bot mini-app: A Gateway to Web3 Gaming
Launched on December 6, 2024, the CreoPlay Bot mini-app, hosted on Telegram, is designed to make blockchain gaming accessible and engaging for a global audience. It enables players to complete tasks, earn rewards, and explore an expanding library of mini-games—all while interacting with the broader Creo Engine ecosystem.
Key Features:
- Task Rewards: Players earn Tap Power, experience points (EXP), and CREO Tokens through achievements and in-game milestones.
- Mini-Game Library: Includes titles like Car Driver, Speed Darts, Hungry Bird, and Ponggal Bricks, ensuring diverse and engaging gameplay experiences.
- Referral System: Users can invite friends to join and earn additional in-game rewards.
- Leaderboards: Competitive players can vie for exclusive prizes and recognition within the community.
Within just 24 hours of its launch, the CreoPlay Bot mini-app amassed an impressive 100,000 users, highlighting the growing demand for accessible and engaging Web3 gaming solutions pioneered by Creo Engine.
Explore the mini-app here: https://t.me/creoplaybot
CreoPlay ID Wallet: Simplifying Web3 Access
The CreoPlay ID Wallet serves as an all-in-one solution for managing digital assets and accessing the Creo Engine ecosystem. It enables seamless onboarding, reward tracking, and asset management.
Key Features:
- Easy Onboarding: Sign up via WhatsApp, Telegram, or email without the complexity of traditional blockchain platforms.
- Ecosystem Integration: Access games, bridge assets, stake tokens, and manage NFTs with ease.
- Reward Conversion: Track and redeem rewards, with plans for an off-ramp feature enabling fiat conversion in the future.
CREO Token: Powering the Ecosystem
The CREO Token is the backbone of Creo Engine’s ecosystem, offering utility across gaming, transactions, and governance.
Core Utilities:
- Play-to-Earn Rewards: Tokens are awarded for in-game achievements and task completions.
- In-Game Transactions: Use CREO tokens to purchase items, trade NFTs, and more.
- Governance: Token holders can influence platform decisions through voting.
- Multi-Chain Capability: With the Creo Engine Bridge, CREO operates on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum, with plans for expansion to Solana and other EVM-compatible networks.
Token Contract Addresses:
- Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20): 0x9521728bf66a867bc65a93ece4a543d817871eb7
- Ethereum (ERC-20): 0xe636f94a71eC52Cc61eF21787aE351AD832347B7
Scaling the Ecosystem with Innovative Projects
Creo Engine continues to expand its portfolio with groundbreaking initiatives, including:
- Evermore Knights: A turn-based JRPG featuring immersive storytelling and dynamic gameplay.
- Slime Haven: A creative pet-raising game blending strategy and live PvP mechanics.
- CreoDefi: Integrated DeFi solutions enhancing financial utility within the ecosystem.
These projects exemplify Creo Engine's commitment to delivering diverse and engaging experiences, positioning the company as a leader in Web3 gaming.
About Creo Engine
By integrating solutions like the CreoPlay Bot mini-app, CreoPlay ID Wallet, CreoPlay.app, CreoDefi platform, and various products, Creo Engine aims to bridge the gap between traditional and blockchain gaming, making Web3 gaming more accessible, engaging, and rewarding for a global audience.
For more information, visit:
- Website: https://creoengine.com
- X (Twitter): https://x.com/creo_engine
- CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/creo-engine/
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Play-to-Earn gaming involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.