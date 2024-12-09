New York, USA, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adenosine Antagonists Clinical Trial Pipeline Analysis: 10+ Key Companies Shaping the Future of Adenosine Antagonists Therapeutics | DelveInsight
Research and development (R&D) activities are anticipated to drive growth in the adenosine antagonists market by identifying novel therapeutic applications, such as in neurodegenerative diseases, oncology, and cardiovascular disorders. Innovations in formulation and delivery systems are expected to enhance efficacy and safety profiles, thereby increasing adoption. Furthermore, advancements through clinical trials and regulatory approvals will bolster market credibility and expand demand.
DelveInsight’s 'Adenosine Antagonists Pipeline Insight 2024' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline adenosine antagonists in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the adenosine antagonists pipeline domain.
Key Takeaways from the Adenosine Antagonists Pipeline Report
- DelveInsight’s adenosine antagonists pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 12+ pipeline adenosine antagonists.
- Key adenosine antagonist companies such as Arcus Biosciences, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Portage Biotech, Palobiofarm, iTeos Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new adenosine antagonists drugs to improve the treatment landscape.
- Promising pipeline adenosine antagonists such as Etrumadenant, Ciforadenant, PORT-6, PORT 7, PBF-680, Inupadenant, and others are under different phases of adenosine antagonists clinical trials.
- In November 2024, Corvus Pharmaceuticals announced new data highlighting the potential of ciforadenant to overcome resistance to anti-PD1 immunotherapy in the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
- In October 2024, iTeos Therapeutics announced that preclinical, translational, and clinical data from inupadenant will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) Congress 2024, being held December 11-13, 2024 in Geneva, Switzerland.
- On September 9th, 2024, Palobiofarm announced positive top-line results in a Phase II trial of the novel oral drug PBF-680 in patients with moderate-to-severe COPD.
- In June 2024, Gilead Sciences and Arcus Biosciences announced new data from Cohort B of ARC-9, a Phase Ib/II study evaluating the safety and efficacy of etrumadenant, a dual A2a/b adenosine receptor antagonist, plus anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody zimberelimab, FOLFOX chemotherapy and bevacizumab (EZFB) in third-line metastatic colorectal cancer.
The adenosine antagonists pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage adenosine antagonist drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the adenosine antagonists clinical trial landscape.
Adenosine Antagonists Overview
Adenosine antagonists are a class of compounds that block the action of adenosine, a nucleoside that plays a crucial role in various physiological processes, including sleep regulation, cardiovascular function, and immune response. Adenosine exerts its effects by binding to specific receptors (A1, A2A, A2B, and A3) on the surface of cells. By blocking these receptors, adenosine antagonists can modulate diverse biological functions. For instance, caffeine, a well-known adenosine antagonist, primarily targets the A1 and A2A receptors in the brain, promoting wakefulness and alertness by inhibiting the sleep-promoting effects of adenosine.
In the realm of oncology, adenosine antagonists have gained attention for their potential to enhance anti-tumor immune responses. Tumors often exploit the immunosuppressive properties of adenosine to evade immune surveillance by elevating extracellular adenosine levels, which suppress the activity of T cells and natural killer cells. By blocking adenosine receptors, particularly A2A and A2B, adenosine antagonists can restore the immune system's ability to recognize and attack cancer cells. This therapeutic strategy is being explored in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors to improve outcomes in cancer immunotherapy.
A snapshot of the Pipeline Adenosine Antagonist Drugs mentioned in the report:
|Drugs
|Company
|Phase
|Indication
|RoA
|Etrumadenant
|Arcus Biosciences
|II
|Colorectal cancer; Non-small cell lung cancer; Pancreatic cancer; Rectal cancer
|Oral
|Ciforadenant
|Corvus Pharmaceuticals
|II
|Renal cell carcinoma
|Oral
|Inupadenant
|iTeos Therapeutics
|II
|Non-small cell lung cancer
|Oral
|PORT-6
|Portage Biotech
|I/II
|Non-small cell lung cancer; Prostate cancer; Renal cell carcinoma
|Oral
Adenosine Antagonists Therapeutics Assessment
The adenosine antagonists pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging adenosine antagonists segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration.
Scope of the Adenosine Antagonists Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global
- Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
- Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
- Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Topical
- Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy
- Key Adenosine Antagonists Companies: Arcus Biosciences, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Portage Biotech, Palobiofarm, iTeos Therapeutics, and others
- Key Adenosine Antagonists Pipeline Therapies: Etrumadenant, Ciforadenant, PORT-6, PORT 7, PBF-680, Inupadenant, and others
Table of Contents
|1.
|Adenosine Antagonists Pipeline Report Introduction
|2.
|Adenosine Antagonists Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|3.
|Adenosine Antagonists Pipeline: Overview
|4.
|Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
|5.
|Adenosine Antagonists Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|6.
|Adenosine Antagonists Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|7.
|Adenosine Antagonists Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|8.
|Adenosine Antagonists Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)
|9.
|Adenosine Antagonists Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
|10.
|Adenosine Antagonists Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
|11.
|Inactive Products in the Adenosine Antagonists Pipeline
|12.
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|13.
|Key Companies
|14.
|Key Products in the Adenosine Antagonists Pipeline
|15.
|Unmet Needs
|16.
|Market Drivers and Barriers
|17.
|Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18.
|Analyst Views
|19.
|Appendix
