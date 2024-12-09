Health-ISAC Bestows Newly Renamed Steve Katz Hero Award

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center ( Health-ISAC ), the non-profit world-class, industry-led sharing organization that provides the global health sector with a trusted community for sharing cyber and physical security threats, has announced the 2024 recipient of the Steve Katz Hero Award.

Since 2021, Health-ISAC annually recognizes one individual who has gone above and beyond on behalf of the membership community and the greater health sector. This year, in honor of Steve Katz, the world’s first CISO and his valuable contributions to the health security community, Health-ISAC has renamed the annual Hero Award to the Steve Katz Hero Award .

At the recent Fall Americas Summit, Health-ISAC awarded the prestigious Steve Katz Hero Award to Rachel James, recognizing her unwavering commitment to cybersecurity excellence, education, and collaborative leadership across the health sector and cybersecurity communities. Rachel has many years of experience in health sector security for Novartis and Blue Cross Blue Shield and is currently serving as the Lead for the Prompt Injection entry for the OWASP Top 10 for Large Language Model Applications and Generative AI.

Known for her dedication to elevating the field and creating educational opportunities, Rachel embodies the spirit of this award through her exceptional contributions, exemplified by her active chair roles in multiple Health-ISAC working groups. Notably, Rachel led the development of the CTI in a Box whitepaper for the Cyber Threat Intelligence Program Development (CTIPD) Working Group, a resource designed to assist organizations in developing and enhancing cyber threat intelligence capabilities. She also led a workshop for the Artificial Intelligence Working Group (AIWG), offering valuable insights and practical guidance to attendees at the Fall Americas Summit on the evolving role of AI in cybersecurity.

“Rachel is always willing to help, educate, and inspire others in the cybersecurity field. Her leadership and commitment to our mission make her an exemplary Steve Katz Hero Award recipient, and we are grateful for her continued service,” says Denise Anderson, Health-ISAC President and CEO.

Rachel has dedicated her time to raising awareness about cyber threats and building resilience in the healthcare sector, reinforcing her reputation as a trusted resource and a guiding force within Health-ISAC and cybersecurity communities. She exemplifies the values of the Steve Katz Hero Award, making her a fitting honoree.

