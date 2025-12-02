Health-ISAC® Announces results of 2026 Board of Directors Election

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Health-ISAC), the non-profit world-class, industry-led sharing organization that provides the global health sector with a trusted community for sharing cyber and physical security threats, released the results of its recent Board elections.
The Board of Directors reflects a diverse mix of stakeholders in various subsectors of the health industry. Board members serve in a voluntary capacity to provide strategic governance and direction for Health-ISAC’s community based upon their experience and expertise as security leaders in organizations within the health sector.
“We welcome our new Board members and are pleased to have our returning incumbent members,” says Denise Anderson, Health-ISAC President and CEO. “I look forward to working with the Board to continue the success and growth of our vital global community.”
Newly elected Board Member:
• Michael Brewer – CISO, Neurocrine Biosciences
Re-elected Board Members:
• Anthony Soules – VP and CISO, Amgen
• Scott T. Nichols – Global Product Security Leader, Danaher
• Rishi Tripathi – SVP, CISO and CTO, Mount Sinai Health System
• Sahan Fernando – CISO, Rady Children’s Hospital and Health Center
• Dr. Hans-Martin von Stockhausen, Principal Key Expert Cybersecurity, Siemens Healthineers
The Board of Directors is as follows:
• Tarik Rahmanovic – Director, Research & Active Measures and Emerging Technologies, AbbVie
• Anthony Soules – VP and CISO, Amgen
• Anahi Santiago – CISO, ChristianaCare
• Scott T. Nichols – Global Product Security Leader, Danaher
• Brad Carvellas – SVP and Chief Digital Officer, The Guthrie Clinic
• TJ Bean – CISO, HCA Healthcare
• Gregory Barnes – VP and CISO, Regeneron
• Roisin Suver – AVP, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Humana
• Nancy Brainerd – Senior Director, Product Security, Medtronic
• Rishi Tripathi – SVP, CISO and CTO, Mount Sinai Health System
• Michael Brewer – CISO, Neurocrine Biosciences
• Dirk de Wit – Head of Product Security, Phillips
• Sahan Fernando – CISO, Rady Children’s Hospital and Health Center
• Dr. Hans-Martin von Stockhausen, Principal Key Expert Cybersecurity, Siemens Healthineers
• Colleen McMahon – CISO and VP of Global Security, Viatris Pharmaceuticals
The newly elected board will be installed at Health-ISAC’s 2025 Fall Americas Summit in Carlsbad, California, December 1-5, 2025. Health-ISAC extends thanks and deep appreciation to outgoing Board member Terry Rice, former CISO, Merck for his dedicated service to Health-ISAC.
About Health-ISAC
Health-ISAC® (Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center) is a non-profit, member-driven organization dedicated to protecting the global health sector from cyber and physical threats. Through real-time alerts, collaboration, and usable intelligence, Health-ISAC helps health organizations improve security and resilience.
