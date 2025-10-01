Health-ISAC® Marks 15 Years of Protecting the Global Health Sector

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health-ISAC (Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center), a trusted community that is the go-to source of timely, actionable, and relevant information for the global health sector, today announced the celebration of its 15th anniversary. For a decade and a half, Health-ISAC has been at the forefront of protecting the health industry from evolving cyber and physical threats by fostering collaboration and providing intelligence to its members worldwide.



Founded in 2010, Health-ISAC has grown from a small group of visionary enterprises to a global community of over 1,000 member organizations in more than 140 countries, representing a wide range of health stakeholders, including hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, payers, and health technology providers. This growth reflects the increasing recognition of the critical importance of a coordinated defense against cyber and physical threats targeting sensitive data and essential services within the health sector.



“Health-ISAC has had a major impact on the security of the global health industry since our inception 15 years ago,” said Denise Anderson, President and CEO of Health-ISAC. “Our growth and success is a testament to the power of collaboration and the commitment of our members to improve patients’ lives. As threats grow more sophisticated, the need for a unified defense has never been greater. We are proud of the past 15 years of accomplishments, and we look forward to innovating for the future of health, patient safety and privacy.”



To commemorate this milestone, Health-ISAC has released a short anniversary video highlighting its journey and community impact, available here: 15th Anniversary Video.



Key Milestones and Achievements Over 15 Years:

Establishment of a Global Trusted Community: Health-ISAC has built a secure, neutral, and trusted environment for sharing sensitive threat intelligence, best practices, and mitigation strategies.

Expansion of Global Reach: Health-ISAC has fostered a global network, enabling situational awareness and rapid response to threats that transcend international boundaries.

Response to Major Cyber Events: Health-ISAC has played a pivotal role in coordinating the health sector’s response to major cyberattacks, such as the recent collaboration with Microsoft to disrupt the rapidly growing RacoonO365 phishing kit service.

Medical Device Security: Health-ISAC through its Medical Device Security Council is the one place Health Delivery Organizations and Medical Device Manufacturers come together to advance dialogue and solutions around security issues surrounding Medical Devices.

Leadership in Cyber and Physical Security Education and Training: Through a robust calendar of summits, workshops, events, webinars, and educational resources, Health-ISAC has helped to elevate the security posture of its members and the broader health ecosystem.

