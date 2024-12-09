Stingray Successfully Completes Long Term Refinancing with a $500M Revolving Credit Facility, Enhancing Financial Flexibility 

Increases credit facility by $80M to $500M and extends term to December 2028

Ability to seek incremental commitments up to an additional $100M, subject to predetermined conditions

Provides increased operational and M&A flexibility



MONTREAL, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) (“Stingray”), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed the increase and extension of its existing credit facility, providing additional liquidity for operations and M&A activities. The refinancing consists of a $500 million revolving credit facility maturing in December 2028.

"We are delighted to have the ongoing support from our current banking syndicate and partners as we explore growth opportunities," stated Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. "This new financing greatly enhances our current liquidity and provides optionality for additional commitments as we continue to evaluate and capitalize on market opportunities."

The credit facility is provided by a syndicate of banks led by National Bank Financial Markets as Co-Lead Arrangers and Sole Bookrunner, BMO Capital Markets and Fédération des Caisses Desjardins du Québec as Co-Lead Arrangers and comprised of Royal Bank of Canada, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, The Bank of Nova Scotia and Business Development Bank of Canada.

