New Work Gear Launches to Tackle Needless Jobsite Injuries and Drive PPE Adoption

St. Paul, MN, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workplace injuries, including severe cuts and long-term knee damage, continue to plague job sites, driving up costs and risking workers’ health. Many skip essential PPE, citing discomfort and reduced task performance, a trend Ergodyne has targeted since its founding in the early 1980s. Now the company behind the popular Tenacious Work Gear line is launching a new volley of work gloves, cut sleeves and knee pads engineered to drive the adoption of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Raising the Bar on Hand Protection

"Workers continue to push for the impossible when it comes to work gloves," said Aaron Skemp, Senior Product Manager, Ergodyne. "Demands for thinner and thinner designs with higher and higher cut-resistance levels... it's really challenged us to keep pushing the boundaries in order to deliver."

The ProFlex 7073 Nitrile-Coated Cut-Resistant Gloves deliver ANSI/ISEA 105-2016 Level A7 cut resistance with a high level of flexibility by way of the form-fitting 21-gauge knit. Gauge indicates the number of stitching rows per inch—a higher gauge will have more flexibility and less bulk. For workers facing wet or oily conditions, the ProFlex 7251 Fully Coated Gloves provide ANSI/ISEA 105-2016 Level A5 protection, superior grip and water/oil resistance, ensuring confident performance in harsh environments. Like the other two new glove models, the ProFlex 7061 PU Coated Gloves are touchscreen capable while also combining 21-gauge knit flexibility with ANSI/ISEA 105-2016 Level A6 cut resistance.

Cut Sleeves for Seamless Safety

"Cut-resistant gloves are important in reducing injuries, but accidents don't stop at the wrist," continued Skemp. "If your job requires a cut-resistant glove, you most likely should be wearing a cut-resistant sleeve, too. Unfortunately, a lot of the feedback we've gotten from the worksite is that many sleeves available aren't really that great at doing their job or, if they do, they're not super comfortable."

Skemp points to fit as a common frustration workers have with cut sleeves. "They'll either ride up and leave the wrist area exposed or start sliding down the arm at the biceps area." Ergodyne's new sleeves answer with details like thumb holes, pre-curved elbows and adjustment straps on the upper arm. ProFlex 7991 Cut Sleeves boast ANSI/ISEA 105-2016 A9-level cut resistance and a secure, breathable fit that stays put. For those facing heat exposure, the ProFlex 7951 Sleeves offer ANSI/ISEA 105-2016 A5 cut resistance and EN407 Level 1 heat protection when handling hot materials (212°F // 100°C for up to 15 seconds).

Lightweight, Ergonomic Knee Protection

Knee injuries can end careers prematurely, yet many opt out of knee pads due to being cumbersome and uncomfortable. The new ProFlex 575 Non-Marring Knee Pads feature a three-layer foam system and ergonomic design (a "pre-curved" cap fits more naturally with the knee shape), providing cushion and stability whether walking, crawling or kneeling, preventing wear and tear on joints over time.

The Urgency for Better PPE

According to the National Safety Council, workplace injuries cost U.S. employers an estimated $171 billion annually, impacting productivity, healthcare and wages. By integrating advanced protection and worker-driven design, Ergodyne ensures these solutions meet stringent safety standards while being wearable for entire shifts—making the choice to gear up easier than ever.

Learn more about Ergodyne’s latest launch at ergodyne.com.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

Attachment