Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Subsidiary Olive Tree People Leads Waterless Beauty Movement with Global Growth into Canada, the UK, throughout Europe and Worldwide

SANTA MONICA, CA, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI) today announced that with 2,850% growth, almost 50,000 waterless beauty consultants, and approximately $100 million turnover in just its second year in the U.S., the Company’s Olive Tree People Inc. subsidiary is not only the fastest growing waterless beauty company in the U.S. and worldwide, but it is also one of the fastest organically-growing beauty companies ever, not just in the direct-to-consumer industry. Olive Tree People and the waterless beauty movement is going global, first to Canada, then the UK/Europe, and then to the rest of the world.

The consumer has decided that waterless beauty will be the next mega movement, and this is also proven by the figures from various research institutes. For example, Allied Market Research reports that the waterless cosmetics market will grow to $22 billion by 2031.

Waterless beauty, according to founder and CEO Thomas Lommel, is much more than the next clean beauty. It is a revolution that will probably change the beauty industry forever because more and more people understand that no sustainable, effective and clean products can be built on 70% water and preservatives combined with refined dead oils to form so-called emulsions, which comprise up to 95% of a beauty cream.

For 2025, according to Mr. Lommel, “We are planning $250 million and more in our third year, including the new countries. For this reason, we have expanded our sales team to include a very experienced VP of international sales and four equally experienced senior national/international sales directors.

After Thomas had healed himself with the power of his olive trees, he intuitively developed waterless beauty and olive tree therapy in his tree house in 2001 as a Mediterranean answer to Ayurveda, which was successfully practiced in the Oliveda spa on Mallorca for many years and whose before-and-after effects were confirmed by conventional medicine.

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as Re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called “The Next Big Thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.