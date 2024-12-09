Organic & Natural Health Association’s 10th Annual Conference Explores Sustainability From an International Perspective

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Organic & Natural Health Association (Organic & Natural Health) will host its 10th annual conference at B Ocean Resort in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., on Jan. 21-23, 2025, with support from sponsors Mercola , AIDP , Florida Supplement, Informa Markets , Pitch Publicity , and Apex Compliance .





The conference, themed “Collaborate, Innovate, and Regenerate,” will feature industry leaders and expert panelists who will explore global sustainability and innovation, addressing critical topics like supply chain challenges, political influences, and emerging threats to the planet’s health and humanity’s future.

“This year’s conference is an opportunity to explore how we can collaborate with global entities to strengthen the future of our industry,” said Karen Howard , CEO and executive director of Organic & Natural Health. “We are convening the industry’s most visionary leaders to tackle pressing global challenges that are poised to reshape the natural products landscape in the near future.”

The first day of the conference will encourage attendees to explore ways in which sustainability can lead to profitability. The first keynote speaker Marci Zaroff , founder and CEO of ECOfashion Corp. , and founder of BeyondBrands , will share how embracing organic and regenerative practices not only drives positive environmental change, but also delivers tangible business success, proving that sustainability is a profitable and impactful strategy. The second keynote speaker, Greg Horn , managing director and partner at William Hood & Co. , and most recent NBJ Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, will highlight the transformative potential of the next generation of organics and outline a global roadmap to sustainability.

Day one will also feature three different panels. The first, led by Alan Lewis ( Natural Grocers ), will look at sustainability initiatives from a global perspective, featuring Robert Verkerk ( Alliance for Natural Health ), Jennifer Taylor ( IFOAM North America ), and Alexis Baden-Mayer ( Organic Consumers Association ), The second panel, led by Horn, will discuss business-to-business relationships in the supply chain with panelists Dr. Michael Murray ( iHerb ), Mehgan Styke ( Kerry International and The B2B Builder ), Shaheen Majeed ( Sami-Sabinsa Group ), Mark Thurston ( AIDP ), and Matts Johansen ( Aker BioMarine ). The last panel discussion will address new synthetic biology developments with Lewis, Baden-Mayer, John Fagan ( HRI Labs ), and Kim E. Richman ( Richman Law Firm ).

The second day of the conference will look at global policy, focusing on developments in women’s health initiatives and protecting the integrity of the dietary supplement industry internationally. Keynote speaker Tom Aarts , founder and managing director of Nutrition Business Advisors , and founder and co-chair of NBJ Summit , will open with a discussion about the general state of the industry.

Three panels will follow, the first discussing the nation’s incoming Trump administration and its viewpoints on international policy. The panel, led by Howard, will feature Verkerk, Debra Short ( SENPA ), Jonathon Emord ( Emord & Associates ), Todd Harrison ( Venable Law Firm ), and Charlie Brown ( Mercury Free Dentistry ). Following this, a women’s roundtable will discuss developments in women’s health around the world related to dietary supplements moderated by Heather Granato ( Nutrachievement, Inc. ) and featuring Kantha Shelke (Corvus Blue), Peline Thorogood ( Radicle Science ), Amanda Jepson ( Biova ), Anand Swaroop ( Cephem, Inc ), and Salma Fathalla ( Bonafide Health ). The final panel of the conference, led by Amy Summers ( Pitch Publicity and INICIVOX ), will explore strategies to protect product integrity and ensure the continued trust and credibility of the dietary supplement industry featuring Deleo de Leonardis ( Purity IQ ), David Trosin ( NSF ), Ray Martinez ( Florida Supplement ), Erin Taraborrelli ( SGS Nutrasource ), Asa Waldstein ( Apex Compliance ), and Sandra Lee ( NJ Labs ).

Registration for the Organic & Natural Health conference is open to members. Guests and media may attend by invitation only . Reserve a room at the B Ocean Resort before Dec. 18 to take advantage of the special block room rates. The Organic & Natural Health conference fosters global collaboration and meaningful dialogue, addressing critical challenges facing the natural products industry and the communities it supports worldwide. Get involved at: https://organicandnatural.org .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65cdcd15-c680-482f-9d1f-9b69f21856c9