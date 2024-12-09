Lee Enterprises and ProRata.ai Announce Groundbreaking Content Partnership to Revolutionize Local News and Advertising

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEE), a leading provider of trusted local journalism across the United States, today announced a first-of-its-kind content partnership with ProRata.ai, an innovator in artificial intelligence-driven solutions. This partnership marks a pivotal milestone in the evolution of hyper-personalized local content and real-time advertising solutions tailored to the unique needs of local search and AI search engines.

Through this partnership, Lee Enterprises and ProRata.ai will collaborate on groundbreaking technology integration and co-development efforts to bring a cutting-edge attribution platform to local media. The alliance aims to redefine how local news and advertising are delivered, enabling hyper-personalized content experiences and seamless real-time advertising production at an unprecedented scale.

“This partnership is a monumental step forward for Lee Enterprises as we continue to lead the transformation of local media,” said Kevin Mowbray, Chief Executive Officer of Lee Enterprises Inc. “By joining forces with ProRata.ai, we are not only embracing innovation but also creating meaningful solutions that connect local audiences and businesses in ways never before imagined. Together, we are shaping the future of news and advertising.”

The agreement, as outlined in the recently signed term sheet, establishes the foundation for a series of transformative initiatives, including:

Hyper-Personalized Local Content : Leveraging ProRata’s offerings to deliver tailored news and information that meets the unique interests and needs of individual users.

: Leveraging ProRata’s offerings to deliver tailored news and information that meets the unique interests and needs of individual users. Real-Time Advertising Solutions : Co-developing technology that enables the dynamic creation and placement of ads within local search and answer engines, maximizing relevance and engagement.

: Co-developing technology that enables the dynamic creation and placement of ads within local search and answer engines, maximizing relevance and engagement. Seamless Integration of AI in Local Media: Exploring opportunities to integrate AI-driven insights, automation, and innovation into Lee’s digital properties and advertising ecosystem.



“ProRata.AI is incredibly proud to partner with Lee Enterprises to create a model for the future of local media,” said Bill Gross, ProRata.AI Founder and CEO. “Our collaboration reflects our shared vision of pioneering sustainable economic and ethical attribution models for creators in the era of generative AI.

As both companies move forward, this partnership lays the groundwork for further innovation in local media and advertising. Lee Enterprises and ProRata.ai are committed to exploring additional opportunities for technology integration and co-development, driving digital transformation, and delivering unparalleled value to readers, advertisers, and local communities.

About Lee Enterprises Inc.

Lee Enterprises, Inc. is a trusted local news provider serving 73 markets in 26 states. With a dedication to quality journalism and digital innovation, Lee delivers valuable content and advertising solutions to its communities and partners. For more information, visit www.lee.net.

About ProRata.ai

Founded in 2024 by Bill Gross at Idealab Studio, ProRata’s mission is to ensure that generative AI platforms compensate and credit content owners for the use of their material. ProRata builds technology that enables generative AI platforms to attribute contributing content sources and share revenues on a per-use basis, protecting and rewarding creators while helping to prevent unreliable content from compromising AI results. For more information, please visit prorata.ai.

Contact:

IR@lee.net

(563) 383-2100