Greg Lindberg Releases Family Video After National News Stories About His Family

Tampa, Florida, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

“I want to set the record straight about my family,” says entrepreneur and author Greg Lindberg says responding to national news stories about his 12 children, some of which were born with the assistance of IVF.

“Yes, it’s a big family, but’s a fun and loving family. I’m releasing a personal video today to show the world that you can have a big family and there is nothing unusual about it,” Lindberg says.

“My grandmother came from a family of 13,” Lindberg says, “and I always wanted a big family,”

Lindberg says he worked with a number of egg donors in the process of building his family, many of whom were aggressive about demanding large and above market fees for their egg donations. “The investment was worth it,” Lindberg says. “Children are priceless. They are expensive to raise and educate, and every one of them is a vote for the future of the country and the planet,” Lindberg says.

Lindberg says his decision to grow his family to its current size was made when he was sentenced to 87 months in prison. “The prosecutor said that he wanted to ‘incapacitate Greg Lindberg’ – so I thought what better way to deny him that satisfaction than to have a large, beautiful family?”

Lindberg didn’t realize at the time that it was politically incorrect to have a large family. “When the most important thing we humans do – bring new life into this world – is grounds to be attacked with politically-motivated news stories, we have a problem,” says Lindberg.

“The mainstream media will lie and misstate the facts in order to make you look bad,” Lindberg says. He notes that 5 of his children have a Latin American mother and yet the news stories on Lindberg’s family emphasize that fact that the remainder of his children are of northern European descent. “You can never win with the mainstream media,” Lindberg says, “so it’s best to ignore the critics and live your life how you want to live it.”

To help raise his children, Lindberg says he has created a home school program for his children with two full time professional teachers. “The formal education program in our family starts at age 2.5 to 3 years, when our children start attending school,” Lindberg says. “Every child has amazing potential,” says Lindberg.

Lindberg says he experienced numerous failures in his attempt to expand his family after his divorce in 2017. He has three beautiful children with his ex-wife and wanted to have more children. “After almost three years of effort all I had was several egg donors and gestational carriers that didn’t work out,” Lindberg says.

"Even though my first marriage didn't end as I hoped, I feel incredibly blessed to have three wonderful, beautiful, and smart children with my ex-wife. The divorce was tough on all of us,” Lindberg says.

Going through the divorce experience made Lindberg realize how much he missed the joy of having young children around laughing, exploring, and even the occasional chaos. "I knew I still wanted to expand my family," he shared.

“My grandmother grew up in a one room house boat with 12 brothers, and she was the toughest woman that I’ve ever met,” Lindberg says about raising a large family.

Over several years, Lindberg researched various approaches to fatherhood and the diverse ways children can thrive under different family structures. "I discovered that regardless of how families are formed, the most important factor is love," Lindberg says.

“With the miracle of modern fertility treatments and IVF, you can still have a family – even if you think you are infertile,” Lindberg says says.

Lindberg says he is deeply grateful for the help of everyone – the egg donors, gestational carriers, and medical professionals who have made his family a success.

Brenda Lynch, who was worked as a project manager for Lindberg for many years, says “Greg sees fatherhood as more than just providing for his kids; it’s about being deeply involved in their lives and supporting their dreams. He’s extremely passionate about encouraging his kids to follow their interests and dreams.”