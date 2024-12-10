National Corporate Credit, Led by Denarii Parchman, Launches Comprehensive Business Loan Programs to Support American Entrepreneurs

Grand Rapids, Michigan, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Corporate Credit, under the leadership of Denarii Parchman , announces the introduction of several enhanced business loan programs designed to assist American entrepreneurs and business owners at various stages of their business development. These programs aim to provide substantial financial support through start-up funding, revenue financing, real estate investment, referral partnerships, and SBA loans, ensuring that businesses can secure the capital they need efficiently.



Zero-Interest Start-Up Funding to Propel Early-Stage Growth

Denarii introduces a compelling opportunity for start-ups with zero-interest funding ranging from $50,000 to $500,000+. This initiative is tailored to support entrepreneurs in scaling their operations, enhancing marketing efforts, and increasing revenue. The program promises a rapid funding process, delivering financial approvals in as little as 72 hours, thus addressing the urgent need for capital without impacting the personal credit scores of business owners.



Revenue Financing: Custom Solutions for Immediate Business Needs

To further cater to the dynamic needs of growing businesses, denarii reveals National Corporate Credit's revenue financing options, offering up to $5 million in under 24 hours. This suite includes a business line of credit, short-term business loans, and equipment financing, each designed with minimal eligibility requirements to maximize accessibility for businesses demonstrating solid performance metrics.



Innovative Real Estate Financing for Investors

Denarii launches tailored financing solutions for residential real estate investors. This program supports a range of activities from fix-and-flip projects to new builds and multifamily investments, with funding available from $100,000 to $50 million. These loans are customized to provide investors with both liquidity and long-term stability, facilitating growth in their real estate portfolios.



Empowering Partners through Lucrative Referral Opportunities

Denarii is excited to offer a referral partner program through National Corporate Credit that could significantly enhance the earning potential of business loan brokers. Partners in this program have access to powerful tools and support, enabling them to expand their client base and increase their revenues dramatically, as demonstrated by current partners achieving upwards of $250,000 annually.



SBA Financing: Fueling Business Growth and Expansion

Finally, denarii is proud to spotlight its SBA loan offerings, with over $80 million in loans financed yearly. These loans are particularly beneficial for businesses looking to acquire another business, refinance existing debts, or invest in new equipment and real estate. The SBA program is tailored to a variety of industries, including healthcare, retail, and construction, and offers flexible financing options to meet the diverse needs of small businesses.



