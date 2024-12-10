4th July 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|3rd July 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|11,938
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|622
|Highest price per share (pence):
|642
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|629.6078
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|629.6078
|11,938
|622.00
|642.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|03 July 2024 08:00:23
|134
|642.00
|XLON
|00284913430TRLO1
|03 July 2024 09:20:12
|70
|635.00
|XLON
|00285005035TRLO1
|03 July 2024 09:20:12
|714
|635.00
|XLON
|00285005036TRLO1
|03 July 2024 09:48:05
|1,406
|634.00
|XLON
|00285043611TRLO1
|03 July 2024 09:48:06
|25
|632.00
|XLON
|00285043616TRLO1
|03 July 2024 09:48:06
|245
|632.00
|XLON
|00285043617TRLO1
|03 July 2024 09:51:43
|211
|635.00
|XLON
|00285047724TRLO1
|03 July 2024 09:51:43
|42
|635.00
|XLON
|00285047725TRLO1
|03 July 2024 10:18:27
|19
|635.00
|XLON
|00285077565TRLO1
|03 July 2024 10:18:27
|12
|635.00
|XLON
|00285077566TRLO1
|03 July 2024 10:29:39
|130
|633.00
|XLON
|00285091126TRLO1
|03 July 2024 10:38:49
|132
|632.00
|XLON
|00285102657TRLO1
|03 July 2024 10:38:49
|131
|632.00
|XLON
|00285102658TRLO1
|03 July 2024 10:38:49
|131
|632.00
|XLON
|00285102659TRLO1
|03 July 2024 10:38:49
|131
|632.00
|XLON
|00285102660TRLO1
|03 July 2024 10:38:49
|97
|630.00
|XLON
|00285102661TRLO1
|03 July 2024 10:38:50
|77
|632.00
|XLON
|00285102672TRLO1
|03 July 2024 10:55:34
|265
|629.00
|XLON
|00285119804TRLO1
|03 July 2024 11:08:55
|250
|628.00
|XLON
|00285122664TRLO1
|03 July 2024 11:08:55
|256
|625.00
|XLON
|00285122665TRLO1
|03 July 2024 11:14:50
|228
|628.00
|XLON
|00285122810TRLO1
|03 July 2024 11:15:17
|293
|628.00
|XLON
|00285122830TRLO1
|03 July 2024 11:23:33
|127
|628.00
|XLON
|00285123065TRLO1
|03 July 2024 11:24:23
|128
|624.00
|XLON
|00285123075TRLO1
|03 July 2024 11:30:46
|12
|624.00
|XLON
|00285123161TRLO1
|03 July 2024 12:07:57
|267
|622.00
|XLON
|00285124528TRLO1
|03 July 2024 12:17:49
|271
|624.00
|XLON
|00285124733TRLO1
|03 July 2024 12:17:49
|20
|624.00
|XLON
|00285124734TRLO1
|03 July 2024 12:17:49
|90
|624.00
|XLON
|00285124735TRLO1
|03 July 2024 12:17:49
|25
|624.00
|XLON
|00285124736TRLO1
|03 July 2024 13:10:12
|394
|622.00
|XLON
|00285125945TRLO1
|03 July 2024 13:10:12
|131
|622.00
|XLON
|00285125946TRLO1
|03 July 2024 13:10:12
|132
|622.00
|XLON
|00285125947TRLO1
|03 July 2024 13:10:12
|114
|622.00
|XLON
|00285125948TRLO1
|03 July 2024 13:16:00
|322
|629.00
|XLON
|00285126089TRLO1
|03 July 2024 13:17:23
|243
|629.00
|XLON
|00285126110TRLO1
|03 July 2024 13:21:37
|124
|629.00
|XLON
|00285126160TRLO1
|03 July 2024 13:25:06
|163
|629.00
|XLON
|00285126290TRLO1
|03 July 2024 13:32:34
|17
|626.00
|XLON
|00285126509TRLO1
|03 July 2024 13:32:34
|12
|626.00
|XLON
|00285126510TRLO1
|03 July 2024 13:35:54
|97
|626.00
|XLON
|00285126556TRLO1
|03 July 2024 13:35:54
|15
|626.00
|XLON
|00285126557TRLO1
|03 July 2024 13:37:34
|129
|626.00
|XLON
|00285126615TRLO1
|03 July 2024 13:46:27
|130
|624.00
|XLON
|00285126808TRLO1
|03 July 2024 13:52:28
|131
|623.00
|XLON
|00285127033TRLO1
|03 July 2024 13:58:15
|127
|623.00
|XLON
|00285127178TRLO1
|03 July 2024 14:21:22
|127
|624.00
|XLON
|00285127616TRLO1
|03 July 2024 14:24:06
|134
|623.00
|XLON
|00285127668TRLO1
|03 July 2024 14:24:06
|121
|623.00
|XLON
|00285127669TRLO1
|03 July 2024 14:43:00
|12
|625.00
|XLON
|00285128391TRLO1
|03 July 2024 14:53:41
|211
|625.00
|XLON
|00285128678TRLO1
|03 July 2024 14:53:41
|147
|625.00
|XLON
|00285128679TRLO1
|03 July 2024 15:51:00
|250
|628.00
|XLON
|00285131023TRLO1
|03 July 2024 15:51:20
|26
|630.00
|XLON
|00285131042TRLO1
|03 July 2024 16:01:20
|132
|629.00
|XLON
|00285131564TRLO1
|03 July 2024 16:16:17
|105
|631.00
|XLON
|00285132377TRLO1
|03 July 2024 16:16:17
|40
|631.00
|XLON
|00285132378TRLO1
|03 July 2024 16:16:17
|12
|631.00
|XLON
|00285132379TRLO1
|03 July 2024 16:16:17
|94
|631.00
|XLON
|00285132380TRLO1
|03 July 2024 16:16:17
|86
|631.00
|XLON
|00285132381TRLO1
|03 July 2024 16:16:33
|137
|633.00
|XLON
|00285132386TRLO1
|03 July 2024 16:16:33
|107
|633.00
|XLON
|00285132387TRLO1
|03 July 2024 16:16:33
|34
|633.00
|XLON
|00285132388TRLO1
|03 July 2024 16:16:33
|269
|633.00
|XLON
|00285132389TRLO1
|03 July 2024 16:16:34
|14
|632.00
|XLON
|00285132390TRLO1
|03 July 2024 16:17:05
|270
|631.00
|XLON
|00285132436TRLO1
|03 July 2024 16:17:05
|170
|631.00
|XLON
|00285132437TRLO1
|03 July 2024 16:17:05
|380
|631.00
|XLON
|00285132438TRLO1
|03 July 2024 16:17:06
|130
|629.00
|XLON
|00285132439TRLO1
|03 July 2024 16:20:17
|127
|635.00
|XLON
|00285132750TRLO1
|03 July 2024 16:20:39
|329
|633.00
|XLON
|00285132794TRLO1
|03 July 2024 16:21:08
|127
|633.00
|XLON
|00285132831TRLO1
|03 July 2024 16:21:08
|127
|633.00
|XLON
|00285132832TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970