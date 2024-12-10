Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 24 October 2024.

The duration of the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme: 25 October to no later than 31 January 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 24 October 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/630240

From 2 December until 6 December 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,835,212 own shares at an average price of NOK 269.0848 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 2 December OSE 350,000 268.6893 94,041,255.00 CEUX TQEX 3 December OSE 350,000 271.5588 95,045,580.00 CEUX TQEX 4 December OSE 400,000 273.1314 109,252,560.00 CEUX TQEX 5 December OSE 400,000 266.5771 106,630,840.00 CEUX TQEX 6 December OSE 335,212 265.0784 88,857,460.62 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,835,212 269.0848 493,827,695.62 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme











OSE 9,200,000 264.0300 2,429,075,975.00 CEUX TQEX Total 9,200,000 264.0300 2,429,075,975 Total buy-backs under fourth tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)











OSE 11,035,212 264.8706 2,922,903,670.62 CEUX TQEX Total 11,035,212 264.8706 2,922,903,670.62



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 58,903,610 own shares, corresponding to 2.11% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 50,167,027 own shares, corresponding to 1.80% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

